Top 5 GTA 5 characters that are likely to comeback in GTA 6

The GTA franchise is renowned for its engaging storylines, immersive gameplay, and memorable characters. With the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters from previous games. While Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed any details about the game's plot or characters, much speculation exists about which characters may make a comeback in GTA 6.

One of the most popular theories among fans is that some of the essential characters from GTA 5 are likely to return in the next installment. These characters have already established a fan base and have become iconic figures in the Grand Theft Auto universe. This article will explore the top 5 GTA 5 characters most likely to come back in Grand Theft Auto 6 and discuss why they would be a valuable addition to the game's cast.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Martin Madrazo and 4 other interesting GTA 5 characters that can make a reappearance in the next Rockstar Games title

1) Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton is a likely candidate to make a comeback in Grand Theft Auto 6 due to his importance as one of the three protagonists in GTA 5 and his skills as a driver. Franklin is portrayed as a skilled driver and car enthusiast frequently involved in high-speed chases and car thefts.

Given that Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to involve robberies and heists, Franklin's skills behind the wheel could make him a valuable member of any criminal crew. Additionally, Franklin's background as a gang member and his ties to other characters in the game could make him a significant player in the storyline of GTA 6.

2) Lester Crest

Lester is a crucial character in GTA 5, known for his hacking and planning heists expertise. He played a significant role in organizing the game's major heists, including the Union Depository and the Big Score.

Based on leaks and rumors about GTA 6, it's been speculated that the game will have a storyline revolving around robberies, making Lester's skills and expertise highly valuable. He could serve as a consultant, advisor, or team leader for the game's heists, offering players guidance on planning and executing successful robberies.

Moreover, Lester's experience and knowledge of the criminal underworld could make him a valuable asset to any criminal organization in Grand Theft Auto 6, whether as a mastermind behind a big heist or as a trusted confidant and advisor to a powerful crime boss.

3) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis, one of the supporting characters in GTA 5, could come back in the next Rockstar Games' title due to his importance in Franklin's storyline and new business ventures. Lamar is portrayed as Franklin's best friend, and the two characters are involved in several criminal activities throughout the game.

In Grand Theft Auto 6, if the rumored Bonnie and Clyde-like storyline involves robberies, it's possible that Franklin and Lamar could team up again for some heists. Additionally, in the "GTA Online" mode, Lamar has founded his own business, "LD Organics," which could make him a potential player in the drug trade of Vice City, where the next game is rumored to take place.

Given his connection to Franklin and his involvement in criminal activities, Lamar could be a likely candidate to return to the next Grand Theft Auto game, especially if the game involves a storyline similar to that of Grand Theft Auto 5.

4) Martin Madrazo

In Grand Theft Auto 5, Martin Madrazo is a wealthy and powerful drug lord who hires Michael and his crew to do a job. However, after the job goes wrong and Michael's crew destroys Madrazo's house, Madrazo becomes a recurring antagonist throughout the game. Despite this, he is still very influential in the Los Santos underworld.

Since GTA 6 is confirmingly set in Vice City, known for its history of drug trafficking, Madrazo could potentially return to a similar role as a drug lord. Given his resources and connections, depending on their goals and motivations, he could be a valuable ally or enemy to the game's protagonists.

5) Simeon Yetarian

Simeon Yetarian is a car dealer in Grand Theft Auto 5 who runs Premium Deluxe Motorsport in Los Santos. He's known for his shady business practices and tendency to lend money to people who can't afford it, putting them in debt. Simeon often hires Franklin to repossess cars from people who haven't made their payments, and he even attempts to have Franklin killed at one point.

If the next Rockstar Games' title were to feature a similar car-related storyline, it's possible that Simeon could return as a character. He could be involved in criminal activities, such as car theft rings, smuggling stolen vehicles, or running illegal street races. Additionally, Simeon's connections in the underworld could make him a valuable asset to any criminal organization operating in Vice City.

Poll : Is there any character from the GTA franchise that you would like to see make a cameo in GTA 6? Yes (tell us in the comments) Not really 0 votes