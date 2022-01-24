GTA 5 streamer draws things that become real in the game using mods

YouTube streamer Nought has done all sorts of videos in GTA 5 where he steals or claims things for free for himself using mods.

This new and unique video sees Nought using a mod that combines a drawing program similar to Paint on PC with GTA 5. Using this drawing pad, Nought planned to illustrate what he needed and wanted in the game using mods.

This article will discuss what happened when GTA 5 streamer Nought decided to bring his drawings to life using GTA 5 mods.

GTA 5 streamer Nought basically has a magic pencil using mods

At the start of the GTA 5, video Nought explained how he needed to draw things into existence in the game using his new drawing pad mod. He starts by drawing a car very badly. Somehow the crude drawing was understood by the mod he used, and he spawned an Albany Washington Sedan.

Nought realized his drawing skills were not the best but attempted to draw himself a better car to drive around in the game. This time he outlined what he said was a Lamborghini. To make sure that the GTA 5 mod understood, he wrote "Lambo" on the side.

Better than Nought's drawing in GTA 5 using mods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Amazingly labeling the drawing seemed to work, and Nought got his new supercar. He took it to be upgraded and sprayed gold, which gave him his next idea. To get rich in the game, he drew a few palates of gold bars that appeared in front of him. He started to get distracted when he was driving the gold home.

Nought drew himself a beautiful big house that looked better than he could have ever expected. Now rich enough, Nought decided to draw something new and exciting. He draws a gigantic flying robot that looks like a weapon from the Metal Gear Solid games.

Reminiscent of Metal Gear from the series of Konami games (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nought seemed to have lost focus in the game for some reason because what he does next is a new level of random acts. Most likely, it is his limited drawing capabilities, but he decides to draw some simple ducks.

Not only this, but he then made the six ducks drive around in a fire truck before going to Grove Street to start fights with street gangs.

It's a good old fashioned duck brawl (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nought continued to cause trouble with his flock of ducks before he ended up regretting his actions. After starting fights as a duck for over a minute in GTA 5 using mods, he decided it was time to change it up again with a new drawing.

Perhaps inspired by hunger, Nought's next drawing was of a gigantic hamburger that could fly and shoot flames out of its bottom. The mod interpreted this creation and came out in the game looking like a burger UFO.

Nought is almost lost for words about how good this burger looks (Image via Sportskeeda)

After enjoying his burger for a bit of a while, flying around destroying people with the exuding flames, he had an idea to include himself in the next couple of drawings. First, he draws a stick-man in a flying gaming chair, then he designs a gaming sofa.

Nought's self-portrait on a gaming sofa (Image via Sportskeeda)

The flying gaming chair, for some reason, was on fire, and the person sitting in it playing computer games was Jimmy De Santa. Nought was happy with this as he knew Jimmy loved computer games too.

His final drawing is the one above, showing him on his newly designed gaming sofa.

Nought runs people over on a sofa (Image via Sportskeeda)

Also Read Article Continues below

The last thing he decided to do in the video before bringing it to an end was to go on a classic hit-and-run rampage. Nought mowed down a few innocent bystanders using his comfortable sofa before he said goodbye to his fans.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar