GTA 5 streamer showcases mod that makes him weaker every 30 seconds

GTA 5 streamer Nought loves making videos for his YouTube channel using mods in GTA 5. Usually they are about becoming ultra rich, surviving some sort of crazy apocalypse or finding special vehicles.

This time Nought is going the opposite way with his video and making Franklin extra weak with every small amount of time. At the beginning of the video, Frank is strong enough to knock down buildings, but by the end he will struggle to pick up a piece of paper.

This article will talk about what happened when Nought showcased a mod that made Franklin weaker every 30 seconds in GTA 5 as he tried to complete tasks.

GTA 5 fans are not used to Frankling being a weakling

Nought started the video by explaining how every 30 seconds Franklin would become weaker, meaning that within 30 minutes, he would be too weak to lift the lightest of items.

He set himself five challenges that he would need to complete before losing all of his strength in the game using mods. The five challenges were:

Rob 5 stores

Break a buddy out of prison

Steal a tank

Hijack an aircraft carrier

Score a hole-in-3

He left Frank's house with full strength to steal a tank. He headed to the Fort Zancudo Military Base where he instantly got a 4-star wanted level when he entered. Almost immediately, Nought spotted a bunch of tanks that he had never seen before in GTA 5, even using mods.

Unfortunately, while super-strong Franklin tried to steal a tank, they all kept blowing one another up. Finally, after a handful of tanks were destroyed, Franklin successfully stole one and escaped into the hills next to the abandoned mine.

Franklin breaks someone out of prison in GTA 5 using mods (Image via YouTube @Nought)

After completing his first task, next was the prison break job as seen in the above screenshot. When Nought arrived at the prison, he was still very strong and was seen kicking cars and punching guards, which threw them over long distance. After locating the target and punching his way to freedom, he stole a police car and drove to hide out in Trevor's garage in Sandy Shores in GTA 5 using mods.

Not wanting to be too weak to hold a golf club, Nought set off and passed the third golf challenge in three tries. When he leaves this location his strength has diminished to some extent. However, he can still move vehicles short distances with his kicks and punches so he decided to get started on the next task, robbing five stores.

Nought made it to the fourth roberry easily before the cops turned up. He tested his strength, but so far into the video, his kicks had no effect on the vehicles in the game. Nought was now as strong as an average NPC. He finished robbing the fifth store and completed his fourth challenge. With only the aircraft carrier left to steal, Nought made his way to LSIA to steal an airplane.

Nought barely made it to the aircraft carrier (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Though he landed the plane on the aircraft carrier with no issues, when he stepped out of it, Franklin collapsed onto the floor with almost no strength left. Two military guards approached him and he had to use the last of his energy to try and defeat them. After some long, weak, tense fighting, Franklin managed to beat up both of the guards that were trying to aprehend him.

As a police helicopter turned up in the last few moments threatening to end his GTA 5 game using mods, he was able to hide inside the carrier and lose his wanted level.

Nought makes it to his final destination in GTA 5 using mods (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Finally, the police helicopter flew away and the 3-star wanted level disappeared. Nought ran upstairs and got very excited as he found the control room on the aircraft carrier.

After listing off the missions passed to viewers, Nought ended the video. He was very pleased with himself that he had barely managed to survive the game, with Franklin losing strength every 30 seconds.

Edited by Mayank Shete