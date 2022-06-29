GTA 5 YouTuber creates incredibly challenging mod for viewers

DougDoug is a popular GTA 5 YouTuber mainly known for his absurd but highly entertaining challenge videos related to Rockstar Games' latest title. But these challenge videos are pretty innovative and different from most on the Google-owned platform, as the content creator constantly invites his fanbase to participate in these Grand Theft Auto challenges.

Having audience involvement makes the videos even more fun to watch. Moreover, having a community that actively participates with the streamer results in a thriving and dedicated fan base that directly engages with the creator, almost in a symbiotic way to create content.

In any case, all of his GTA 5 challenge videos are both impressive and hilarious to watch. This is exemplified in DougDoug's recent video, where he created a complex GTA 5 mod and challenged his viewers to beat it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

YouTuber challenged viewers to beat his custom mod for GTA 5

The video opens with DougDoug explaining to viewers what this challenge is all about. He does an excellent job of giving them all the essential information about this challenge, such as how his mod causes the player's car to blow up whenever it touches anything.

Essentially, his fans have to complete a race with this mod installed.

He further states that the mod makes all the other cars move violently back and forth randomly in the game, making everything extra difficult. Users must drive through particular checkpoints throughout the map to complete the race.

Ultimately, the winner is the fastest gamer to complete this race without blowing themselves up.

Doug "Time Guy" Doug @DougDougFood



Me designed a modded-GTA 5 race around the city - fastest person to complete the race with my mod wins $250 (plus $100 for most-stylish run)



This challenge is stupidly hard. You've got a week.



It is a pretty solid premise that DougDoug executed flawlessly. He even created two categories for judging the runs: the overall fastest time and the most stylish run.

This was a great decision as it not only provided a variety of runs in this 30-minute video but also helped showcase his viewers' creativity with this challenge.

The challenges

DougDoug commenting on the races (Images via DougDoug)

The first half of the clip mainly focuses on who completes the race with the fastest time. It is amazing to see how many of DougDoug's fans have dedicated so much of their time to completing this challenge.

The creator also comments on everything his fans are doing, making their races even more intense.

As the video continues, DougDoug also explains that he has divided this race into two categories: the hard mode runs and easy mode runs. Hard mode runs are done with max cars and boosting, whereas easy mode runs are done with any other setting the players choose.

It is just thrilling to see how many of his fans found patterns and tricks to figure out how they would complete the race. Finally, UnknownCat emerged as the victor, completing the entire race in hard mode the fastest.

DougDoug reacting to the stylish runs (Images via DougDoug)

The second half of the video is filled with a compilation of stylish runs with his GTA mod, and it is enthralling and hilarious to see how creative and funny DougDoug's fans are.

One of his fans completed the entire race with a dump truck, which is insane if users consider that they completed the whole race without blowing up.

One of the funniest moments has to be how this one guy took an entire business call while doing the GTA mod run. Seeing how innovative DougDoug's fans can be with this seemingly simple challenge was so fun.

