"GTA 6 Trailer 2 when...": Fans react to Rockstar's GTA Online post, still no word on GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer 2 has been one of the most anticipated things in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase for a while. The upcoming title's first trailer did keep fans content for some time, but they now want to see something new via a second trailer. They eagerly look forward to Rockstar Games' social media posts in hopes of getting information on the sequel, but there has been no luck so far.

Notably, the developer's latest X post as of this writing (February 28, 2025) did make an announcement, but it was related to an upcoming GTA Online update. Needless to say, many fans seem disappointed, such as @hxkuhn, who replied to the said post with this:

"GTA 6 Trailer 2 when..."

Some, like X users @ouhereee and @digelotron, stated that they don't care if the announcement isn't related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

"Is this GTA 6 trailer 2 ? Oh we don’t care then"

Fans state that they don't care about Rockstar's posts if they aren't about Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)

Interestingly, one fan, @FormYtp, started a poll in the comments, asking others if Rockstar would ever drop GTA 6 trailer 2.

Expand Tweet

Then there were some memes about the passage of time in the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer. One featured the upcoming title's protagonist, and other had the Mile High Club, a building in GTA 5 that has been under construction since that game's launch.

Fans react to Rockstar's new X post with GTA 6 memes (Images via X)

While a few were excited about the upcoming GTA Online update, most seemed to be asking about Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer or any type of news related to the sequel.

Fans enquire about GTA 6 trailer 2 under Rockstar's new X post (Images via X)

Fans' eagerness is understandable, given that it is now well over a year since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped.

Rockstar Games announces new GTA Online content as fans wait for GTA 6 trailer 2

Rockstar Games announced Oscar Guzman Files Again, a new set of missions that will be added in GTA Online on March 4, 2025 with today's X post. However, several fans were seen asking about GTA 6 trailer 2 in the comments under this post instead.

As stated, it has been well over a year since the first trailer's release, and since the title is supposed release later this year (fall 2025), there had been expectations regarding some sort of news around now. Sadly, nothing has been shared by Rockstar Games since December 2023.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, even held an earnings call this month, but nothing new was revealed at the event either. Nevertheless, Take-Two at least did confirm at that earnings call that GTA 6 is still scheduled for its planned release window of Fall 2025.

