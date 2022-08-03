GTA Online: 5 best vehicles that are bulletproof 

GTA Online players are very much thrilled with the word "bulletproof." In that regard, heavily armored vehicles are handy during a make or break run.

Whether it's a sell mission or just running away from somebody, players need to watch their backs, as a single headshot can result in a wasted screen. That's why a bulletproof vehicle is worth driving in GTA Online, as it provides all the protection required to escape perilous situations.

Keep in mind that bullet resistance is not the same as bulletproof, with vehicles like the Patriot Mil-Spec and the Weaponized Ignus falling into the former category. With that being said, this GTA Online article will look at mostly bulletproof vehicles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players should take a look at the following bulletproof vehicles

5) Benefactor Stirling GT

Ever since the Criminal Enterprises update, Rockstar has accidentally made the Stirling GT completely bulletproof. It might not last forever, but its high-performance stats are definitely worth a look.

Here's what players should know about this sports classic. Top speed calculations will be taken directly from YouTuber Broughy1322, a car expert who regularly tests GTA Online vehicles:

Price : $975,000 (base) / $900,000 extra with HSW upgrades

: $975,000 (base) / $900,000 extra with HSW upgrades Where to buy : Legendary Motorsport

: Legendary Motorsport Top speed: 112.00 miles per hour (base) / 156.80 with HSW upgrades

The Stirling GT is perfect for dangerous missions like Operation Paper Trail. GTA Online players will have a much easier time rescuing certain NPCs during those missions. Much to their delight, enemy gunfire will be rendered useless against this car.

However, even if Rockstar patches this vehicle in the near future, the Stirling GT is still ridiculously fast. Coupled with that, HSW upgrades make it highly competitive in various races. At the very least, it will serve another purpose without the bulletproof features, so players should consider that.

Note: It's bulletproof due to a bug that is likely to be patched in the future.

4) Rune Kosatka

GTA Online players have one main use for this submarine. It's required for the Cayo Perico heist missions. Despite the heavy setup costs, players will have a way to grind millions of dollars.

Price : $2,200,000 (base)

: $2,200,000 (base) Where to buy : Warstock Cache and Carry

: Warstock Cache and Carry Top speed: 41.50 miles per hour

Of course, most players won't be using bullets to blow it up, as it takes about 12 rocket missiles to completely destroy it. Nonetheless, the Kosatka can be driven underwater, which makes it easier to escape nearby enemies.

With that being said, GTA Online players should consider doing the Cayo Perico missions in a private lobby. By landing the submarine on the beach shores, they can enter and exit the Kosatka without swimming there.

Furthermore, the bulletproof feature will also ensure that NPCs cannot destroy it, especially if they are chasing the player for stealing their equipment.

3) Imponte Duke O' Death

There is no better feeling in GTA Online than acquiring a free vehicle that actually works. Next-gen console players can get the Duke O' Death without having to pay for it, which is a really good bonus.

Price : $665,000 / free in next-gen consoles

: $665,000 / free in next-gen consoles Where to buy : Warstock Cache and Carry

: Warstock Cache and Carry Top speed: 114.25 miles per hour

GTA Online beginners should definitely have this vehicle in their garage, as it will greatly help them out during the more difficult missions in the game. Players can either stay inside the vehicle or duck behind it for cover.

However, there is a very small opening in the front window, which would give other players a very lucky shot at sniping. Nonetheless, this is very difficult to pull off. For all intents and purposes, the Duke O' Death is a defensive wall that is rarely broken through.

2) Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma has been a classic staple of the GTA Online experience. Amidst all the competition, it provides some of the best protection in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Price : $698,250 (base) / $525,000 (trade price)

: $698,250 (base) / $525,000 (trade price) Where to buy : Southern S.A. Super Autos

: Southern S.A. Super Autos Top speed: 109.75 miles per hour

The Armored Kuruma will get players where they need to be without having to worry about getting a shot. What also helps is that it's really easy to control. It's the perfect getaway vehicle in high stakes situations.

No matter the skill level, GTA Online players will find a use for the Armored Kuruma, as its among the most versatile cars in the entire game.

1) Invade and Persuade RC Tank

Amongst all the outrageous facets of GTA Online, players can also blow up their enemies with a remote control RC tank. However, they will be despawned from the lobby whenever they control it. Unsurprisingly, it's quite the annoying griefing tool in GTA Online.

Price : $2,275,000

: $2,275,000 Where to buy : Warstock Cache and Carry

: Warstock Cache and Carry Top speed: 26.75 miles per hour

Despite their miniature size, RC Tanks are highly damage resistant. Coupled with that, they are completely immune to any type of bullets. However, they can still be slowed down by miniguns, since RC Tanks have a very light mass.

Players can upgrade the RC Tank with different types of weaponry. This includes flamethrowers, charged rockets and plasma cannons. It's a reliable vehicle for most combat situations, with its bulletproof nature simply being the icing on an already delicious cake.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far