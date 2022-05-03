GTA Online: 5 of the fastest planes

Planes are the fastest mode of transportation in GTA Online, which is why players should have one in their hands.

Those who rule the skies will have a combat advantage. Of course, GTA Online players shouldn't just settle for regular planes. They need something with breakneck speeds in this game. More than a few GTA Online planes can reach over 200 miles per hour.

Broughy1322 is responsible for calculating these measurements on his YouTube channel. He only lists accurate top speeds for these GTA Online vehicles. The purpose of this article will be to list the fastest planes in the game. Perhaps this will inform potential buyers on what to look for in the future.

Five of the fastest planes in GTA Online

5) Howard NX-25 (203.75 miles per hour)

Players can buy this plane for only $1,296,750, although it does have a trade price of $975,000. It's relatively cheap by this game's standards. The NX-25 is the only aircraft on this list that can be purchased from Elitás Travel. Meanwhile, the rest are from Warstock Cache and Carry.

Overall, the NX-25 is very good at taking off and landing. Players can also enjoy its responsive handling. It's very useful for traveling purposes, but that's all it can really do in GTA Online.

Sadly, it lacks the ability to use weapons, meaning it cannot be used for combat. The NX-25 also has very low durability, yet armor upgrades won't be very helpful. It's not a competitive aircraft by any means.

4) V-65 Molotok (207.75 miles per hour)

GTA Online players will have to fork over $4,788,000 if they want this aircraft. Of course, they can always go for a trade price of $3,600,000 instead. The hefty price tag could be a sticking point for most players.

Although it has great top speed, the Molotok suffers from poor handling. It takes forever to make a turn with this vehicle. At the very least, it's a great vehicle for beginner players to practice their skills. The controls are very easy to master, since it doesn't require a steep learning curve.

The Molotok is among the most durable aircrafts in the game. When fully upgraded, players should take a few more hits than normal. However, its low maneuverability makes it a much easier target for others.

3) Mammoth Hydra (209.25 miles per hour)

The Hydra will always be a classic vehicle in GTA Online. Despite a high price tag of $3,990,000, it can be reduced to $3,000,000 with a trade price.

GTA Online players can switch from vertical to horizontal flight with a press of a button. The horizontal flying mode is what gives it the fastest top speed. Players will need to use this mode if they want to fight other enemies, since they have better control of their momentum.

The Hydra can shoot down most planes with its cannons or missiles. Unfortunately, it lacks the countermeasures of similar aircraft, especially after the Smuggler's Run update. Players will have to rely on pure flying skills if they want to avoid homing missiles.

2) Western Company Rogue (219.50 miles per hour)

With a little bit of practice, most GTA Online players can handle this vehicle. The Rogue is worth $1,596,000 through normal means. However, its trade price brings it down to $1,200,000.

It takes a while to get used to the sensitive controls. With that said, the Rogue is extremely responsive in most situations. Even when going at fast speeds, players can still maneuver the skies with ease. They will need to make sure the landing gear is taken off beforehand.

The Rogue has several weapon upgrades for players to consider, such as explosive machine guns or incendiary bombs. If players want to engage in combat, this is the perfect aircraft to do so. They just need to make sure they have all the armor upgrades.

1) Buckingham Pyro (222.75 miles per hour)

It's a close race between the Rogue and the Pyro, but the latter ultimately wins. Not a single vehicle in this game is faster. This military jet fighter is normally worth $4,455,500, but it can be bought at the trade price of $3,350,000.

In terms of tight handling, the Buckingham Pyro is among the best planes in GTA Online. While it does bare similarities with the Rogue, it's only slightly better in most categories. Players will need to fully upgrade their Pyro if they want to see the best results, such as machine guns or missiles.

The Pyro can easily dodge attacks with its sharp turns, which is a basic necessity in combat. Unlike the P-996 LAZER, it doesn't tip over as much. The Pyro is a very stable vehicle in the air. In the hands of experts, this powerful jet will be an amazing asset.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul