GTA Online Auto Shop custom deliveries offering 3x bonuses: How to start and more

The latest update for GTA Online contains enough content to keep the majority of players happy. Los Santos Tuners, the wildly popular DLC from last year, is strongly featured in this week's selection of bonuses and discounts. Players will be able to purchase all the Auto Shops and a number of discounted Tuner cars.

This also means that the Auto Shop custom deliveries are offering 3x bonuses, making this the perfect time for players to start their own Auto shop business and earn a lot of money.

But if there are players who know nothing about Auto Shop custom deliveries, then this article will act as a guide and provide them with all of the important information they need to know.

GTA Online players must take advantage of Auto Shop custom deliveries offering unbelievable 3x bonuses

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: FMJ (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in row)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Auto Shop Customer Deliveries



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Stunt Races

- Trevor Contact Missions

- Tuner Contracts

- Exotic Exports



3x Rep on Tuner Activities

GTA Online's Auto Shop service, sometimes referred to as Auto Shop client jobs or Auto Shop deliveries, is a feature that was included with the Los Santos Tuners update.

How to start the Auto Shop deliveries in GTA Online?

The first thing players need to do to start Auto Shop deliveries is to buy an Auto Shop from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. There are five distinct locations players can choose from.

Mission Row ($1,670,000)

($1,670,000) Strawberry ($1,705,000)

($1,705,000) Rancho ($1,750,000)

($1,750,000) Burton ($1,830,000)

($1,830,000) La Mesa ($1,920,000

Players will meet with Kenny Dixon Jr. and Sessanta after acquiring an Auto Shop company. Sessanta calls to discuss how the store's ability to provide customization and repair services is lawful. She will spread the word to attract customers and notify the players when they have their first customer.

Players must, however, wait until they finish the setup job for an impounded vehicle. They will ultimately receive a call from Sessanta informing them of a client request. To find out what is happening, they just need to go to the Auto Shop.

How to run the Auto Shop business in GTA Online?

Basically, the Auto Shop in GTA Online serves as a legitimate business front that enables players to customize client automobiles according to their specifications and then deliver them to make extra money.

Sessanta may phone the player at random after they've finished their setup task to inform them that a client has delivered a car for servicing. There may be two concurrent customer cars awaiting improvement if the player has purchased the optional vehicle-lift upgrade.

Once a customer's vehicle is in the shop, it will stay there until the player interacts with it and won't vanish when switching sessions unless anything occurs that prevents the game from connecting to Rockstar's servers in time for a save.

Based on randomized client requirements, the player must maintain and customize the car. One known exception to this rule is Wheel Color, where further enhancements beyond the buyer's demands may be made at the risk of either obtaining less than the customer was prepared to pay or earning a bonus.

Depending on the type of vehicle, modifications have a predetermined cost. This charge will be reimbursed upon delivery.

How to make the Auto Shop custom deliveries in GTA Online?

The customized car must be delivered to the purchaser once the changes are finished. The pay will be reduced if any damage is incurred on the way to the delivery destination.

GTA Online players will have the option to have the Auto Shop staff handle the delivery duty if they have hired one or both of them; however, this will always take a long time, and there is a possibility that the staff could damage the car, which will result in a lower reward.

In order to facilitate delivery, the game will also allow the airlifting of cars using a Cargobob hook, although this requires that the vehicle be brought back to the ground and driven into the parking circle.

When a player delivers a car, other players are not informed. If another player damages the customer's vehicle, the offending player will receive a Wanted Level.

The car will simply be respawned back at the Auto Shop to be delivered again if it is destroyed, either by the player or an adversary. It won't need to be changed again. This will also occur if the player switches sessions while a delivery is in progress, which is useful if the vehicle has sustained substantial damage. The location of the subsequent random delivery might not be the same as the first one.

