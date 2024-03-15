GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update review: The Good, the bad, and the worse?

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the most recent DLC rolled out for the online multiplayer mode. While players are exploring all the new missions and vehicles that the update introduced to the game, they are also wondering about the various aspects of the DLC. Rockstar Games teased the update in their previous weekly updates as the player received decrypted calls from Vincent.

Finally, the update rolled out on March 7, 2024, in full swing as players received calls from Vincent informing them about the heist and robberies. This article will discuss all the amazing things that the DLC brought while also shedding light on the things that did not impress players as much.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid: The good parts

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions are undoubtedly the best part of the update. There are a total of six missions, which include one introductory task, four setup missions, and one finale. All of them are quite straightforward and relatively easy to complete. Below is a list of all of them:

Slush Fund Breaking and Entering Concealed Weapons Hint and Run Disorganized Crime Scene of the Crime (Final)

While the update did not introduce a new character, players got to work with Vincent once again. He is now a cop operating from the Vespucci Beach Police Station and asks players to raid the cartel's factory and grab the loot. Apart from this, the update also featured three new vehicles that players were desperately waiting for.

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Canis Terminus

Vapid Benson

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is a highly-anticipated police car that players have been waiting for ever since Rockstar Games teased it as a Chop Shop DLC drip-feed vehicle. The Canis Terminus is also an excellent off-road muscle car with great performance and top speed to keep everyone happy.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid: The bad parts

While the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update was quite decent and enjoyable, players felt a lack of ingenuity from missions like Hit and Run. They were short and to the point, and solo players had no problem completing them.

That said, more flushed-out tasks with various difficulties would have made everything much more enjoyable. This is especially true for other missions like Concealed Weapons, where the game follows the same formula of picking a target, stealing the weapons, and losing the waves of enemies.

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is making players repeat the setup missions because of the bonus that the game is offering.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid: The worst part

According to most players, the worst part about the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update was the final payout. While the missions did not take too long to complete, most felt that $500,000 was a bare minimum reward for going through all the trouble.

This is a natural reaction since most of the heists in the game offer a relatively bigger sum of money as a reward. Maybe it is to please the community, but the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering 2x cash and RP on the setup missions of the DLC, which is a little compensation for some players.

The low payout is one of the reasons why several players are looking at the GTA Online money glitches to obtain cash in the game.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will roll out more updates before GTA 6 drops to keep the fan base busy.

