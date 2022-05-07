5 easiest ways to earn more money in GTA Online in May 2022

GTA Online sees players battle it out to make the most money. This money is used to manage their vast criminal empires.

In a game like this, users need money to make more money. After all, more wealth helps buy the best weapons, vehicles, properties, etc.

The game also provides various bonuses on specific mission types each week via the update. But overall, there are some things every gamer should do to ensure the most income per hour.

Best ways to make money in GTA Online in May 2022

5) Bunker

The gunrunning update brought a new property to the game, the Bunker. It is precisely what it sounds like: an abandoned military bunker.

Gamers can purchase one by visiting the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, where there are eleven to choose from. Most are located either on the highway or in Blaine County.

Once purchased, GTA users will need to do a quick setup mission to get it up and running.

The Bunker is a partially passive business. Players just need to keep the supplies coming for the Bunker to produce illegal arms. Then they can do sales missions to get profits.

Here are a few tips individuals should keep in mind:

Make sure to purchase both the equipment and staff upgrades before starting production. The Security upgrade can be bought later.

Always buy supplies and never steal, ensuring more money is made per minute.

Always sell the goods at Los Santos for that extra profit.

Make sure to switch all staff to production to ensure faster production.

4) Meth Lab

The Methamphetamine Lab in GTA Online is a business that users can operate by being an MC President. Not only that, but players will also need to own an MC Clubhouse to access the Open Road Network.

The Open Road Network lets them purchase and manage MC Businesses. The Meth Lab is an illegal drug production unit.

This is also a partially passive business and operates using the same mechanics as the Bunker. There are four labs to choose from, and going for the cheapest option is the best.

Once purchased, a small setup mission will need to be completed, and then the lab is ready for production. The Meth Lab is a viable option now, thanks to the recent buff to MC Business payouts.

Here are a few tips:

Buy all three upgrades before starting production. Raids are very irritating and cause massive loss when one least expects it.

Always buy supplies.

Retire from MC President when not doing missions for the lab.

Do not try to sell the entire product bar solo.

3) Coke Lockup

Another MC Business makes this list in the form of the Coke Lockup. This is also an illegal drug production outfit in GTA Online.

It is one of the first businesses every player should buy, as the recent buffs have made this a better option than the Bunker. It was already the top paying MC Business.

The Coke Lockup is no different from the Methamphetamine Lab. Everything is the same apart from the payout, so following the same steps will do it.

2) Nightclub

The Nightclub in GTA Online was added via the After Hours DLC. It is the king of passive businesses in the game. There are two ways users can earn via the Nightclub.

The first is obviously the Nightclub itself. There are about ten to choose from on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. While purchasing, gamers looking to save money should avoid cosmetic upgrades and garages. Purchasing multiple levels of storage helps way more.

Recent updates have altered the Nightclub payouts and wall safe capacity. Keeping the popularity level up will ensure a faster accumulation of funds within the safe. It caps out at $210K. Changing DJs is the best way to keep the popularity bar up.

Coming to the production aspect of the Nightclub, it uses all other businesses to produce goods passively. It uses:

Cargo and Shipments (CEO Office Special Cargo Warehouse or Smuggler's Hangar)

Sporting Goods (Gunrunning Bunker)

South American Imports (M/C Cocaine Lockup)

Pharmaceutical Research (M/C Methamphetamine Lab)

Organic Produce (M/C Weed Farm)

Printing & Copying (M/C Document Forgery Office)

Cash Creation (M/C Counterfeit Cash Factory)

The goods can be produced faster by employing more technicians and buying all the upgrades. All MC Businesses product values have also been buffed within the Nightclub. Sales missions for the Nightclub are pretty straightforward.

1) Cayo Perico Heist

Currently, the best way to make money in GTA Online is by grinding the Cayo Perico Heist. It is the latest heist added to the game. The heist is given by Miguel Madrazo and requires gamers to visit and loot El Rubio (Juan Strickler).

The heist is quite unique as it allows solo players to have a go. However, grinding it out with two players is the best.

The biggest pre-requisite for this heist is the Kosatka Submarine. There are a few setup missions as well. Letting businesses produce in the background while grinding this heist is the best way to make tons of money in GTA Online.

