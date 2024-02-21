"RIP Rockstar Editor": GTA Online fans criticize the recent title update

The latest GTA Online patch update has left fans dissatisfied. This is because Rockstar Games decided to remove the Rockstar Editor from the game for PS4 and Xbox One. Avid players are disheartened to see this amazing feature go away on those consoles. Here's what one fan had to say about Rockstar Editor's removal:

"As of today, I am officially putting down GTAO until VI comes out. The Editor was the only reason I kept coming back. It was good while it lasted. RIP Rockstar Editor. "

While some were waiting for the studio to roll out the Grand Theft Auto Online patch 1.68, others still wished that it would not remove Rockstar Editor. However, the update is out, and sadly, las-gen consoles will no longer support the feature.

The decision to remove it has enraged the community, as several players have claimed that they will no longer play the game.

GTA Online fans displeased with Rockstar Editor removal

While the GTA 5 update did introduce the Voice Moderation feature for all versions of the game, it still does not justify the complete removal of Rockstar Editor. It was a fantastic feature that allowed players to record and edit their gameplay footage without using any third-party video editors.

Here are some fan reactions to this update:

According to @TezFunz2 on X, Rockstar Games has said the decision was made to save space and resources on last-gen consoles for newer features like Voice Moderation. However, players don't believe these claims as Rockstar Editor had been working fine for many years without presenting any issues in GTA Online on older systems.

Rockstar Games released a statement back in January 2024, revealing its decision to remove this feature from older consoles. They also gave players a deadline of February 20 to export all their recorded videos unless they wanted to lose them forever. As such, most gamers decided to save their footage and export them for future use.

However, it's worth noting that the Director Mode is still available on the PS4 and Xbox One. The developers have not touched this feature and don't have plans to do so in the near future.

That said, fans now wonder which feature the studio might deem unnecessary for the last-generation console version of GTA Online and target next.

