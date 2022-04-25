7 fastest GTA Online cars to steal and keep forever (2022)

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade and yet it still sees new players coming in every day. The launch of Expanded and Enhanced has also ushered in a huge number of newbies. The game is all about making money and running a criminal empire. However, the initial stages of the game can be quite challenging.

The game doesn't really tell newbies much in terms of what to do and what not to do. Vehicles are a huge part of the game, and there are too many to choose from. However, new players won't be able to afford super cars or sports cars. This article lists down the fastest cars gamers can steal and keep forever.

What are some fast cars that GTA Online players can steal?

7) Cheval Picador

Price: $9,000

Top speed: 164.96 kmph (102.5 mph)

Lap time: 1:17.878

The Cheval Picador is classified as a coupe utility in GTA Online. The car is based on the Chevrolet El Camino, Holden HK, and HJ. The car was first revealed in GTA San Andreas. The game also classifies it as a muscle car. the Picador's speed, acceleration and handling are better than most street cars. Its 4x4 power delivery system also makes it a good choice for off-roading.

6) Albany Primo

Price: $9,000

Top speed: 165.76 kmph (103 mph)

Lap time: 1:12.773

The Albany Primo is a sedan in the game and quite the beautiful one at that. The car was also part of GTA San Andreas and GTA 4. It is based on the 1980s Pontiac Bonneville, 1992-97 Cadillac Seville, and 1987-93 Allante. The Primo is a special car on the list because it is also eligible for a Benny's upgrade worth $400K.

5) Declasse Premier

Price: $10,000

Top speed: 168.58 kmph (104.75 mph)

Lap time: 1:15.210

The Declasse Premier falls into the sedans category. It is a four-door car that was also available in GTA San Andreas and GTA 4. The car draws its styling cues from the Chevrolet Cobalt, Aveo, and Daewoo Lacetti. The car can easily be spotted in downtown Los Santos.

4) Zirconium Stratum

Price: $10,000

Top speed: 168.58 kmph (104.75 mph)

Lap time: 1:15.109

The Zirconium Stratum is a mid-sized four-door station wagon. However, GTA Online classifies it as a sedan. The car is quite large and looks unique, so spotting it isn't very difficult. It is based on the fifth-generation Honda Accord station wagon or Saturn SW. Surprisingly, it also takes a few design cues from the Nissan R32 Skyline. The car was a part of GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 as well.

3) Vapid Stanier

Price: $10,000

Top speed: 173.81 kmph (108 mph)

Lap time: 1:13.707

The Vapid Stanier is another sedan class car that can be stolen off the streets in GTA Online. However, stealing the wrong one may land gamers in trouble. This is the base car for the LSPD cruiser, taxi, and undercover cruiser. Being a police vehicle, it is based on the 1992-97 Ford Crown Victoria and the 1992-97 Mercury Grand Marquis. The Crown Victoria has forever been a fan favorite in real-life, and bringing it into the game as a police car was a great decision.

2) Imponte Ruiner

Price: $10,000

Top speed: 191.11 kmph (118.75 mph)

Lap time: 1:09.936

The top two vehicles on this list leave the others in the dust. The second fastest car to steal and keep in GTA Online is the Imponte Ruiner. This is a muscle car and is based on the 1982-84 Pontiac Trans Am. It was also a part of Niko Bellic's story. The car has a weaponized variant called the Ruiner 2000 that is popular with PvP players.

1) Karin Futo

Price: $9,000

Top speed: 191.91 kmph (119.25 mph)

Lap time: 1:12.706

The Karin Futo is probably the best sleeper car in the game. Car fanatics, JDM fans, and drifters always recommend this car. At first glance, newbies may not be able to tell why the car is special, but the reason will become clear once they get behind the wheel. The Karin Futo is based on the 1983-87 Toyota Corolla Levin AE86. It is also inspired by the Nissan Skyline DR30 RS Turbo.

The car's phenomenal top speed and acceleration will help gamers win many races. It is also a great car to take into car meets. The customization possibilities are endless as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish