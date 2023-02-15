GTA Online Gun Van location for February 15, 2023

The Gun Van is a special vehicle in GTA Online that spawns randomly across 30 locations on the map. Players can buy and refashion their weapons as well as protective armor at discounted rates. The reason behind the van changing its spot daily is that the seller wants to keep his business safe from the cops.

So, where can eager players find the Gun Van today, February 15, 2023? Below, you will find the required map location and also a list of the items you can grab today.

Where to find the Gun Van today in GTA Online (February 15, 2023)

Gun van location (Image via Rockstar Games)

On February 15, 2023, you can find the Gun Van in Sandy Shores, beside Merle Abraham's house on Armadillo Avenue. It should be easily visible whilst driving along the road. Once you are in the vicinity of the van, the exact location should be tagged on the minimap using the icon of a van with a pistol drawn on it.

The best aspect of this location is that it's between the two roads beside the coast of the Alamo Sea. Upon arriving at the destination, you should be able to see Mount Chiliad in the vicinity of the van.

Snapshot of the Gun Van location in-game (Image via Lachty//YouTube)

As can be seen clearly in the above image, the Gun Van has spawned in Sandy Shores on February 15, 2023. The NPC dealer will become visible as you approach the rear-door open van.

Purchasable weaponry includes the Railgun, the Widowmaker, and even the exclusive Gusenberg Sweeper, which is free of cost.

What the Gun Van offers today

Gun Van weaponry offerings (Image via Lachty//YouTube)

The weapons offered by the Gun Van on February 15, 2023, are as follows:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Marksman Pistol

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Gusenberg Sweeper (FREE)

Compact Grenade Launcher

Railgun

Widowmaker

There is 10% discount applied on all weapons from the vendor this week, with the only exceptions being the Compact Grenade Launcher, which is being offered at 30% off, and the Gusenberg Sweeper, which one can get free of cost.

GTA+ members are eligible for extra discounts. They are offered all weapons at a 20% discount and an exclusive 35% deal on the Widowmaker.

In the Throwables section, players can find Molotovs, Sticky Bombs, and Pipe Bombs, all offered at 15% off. GTA+ members will get a sweeter deal of 30% discount. Finally, all body armors available under the Armor section are being offered at a discount of 20% for regular players and 40% for GTA+ members.

Molotovs are up for discounts in the Gun Van. (Image via Lachty//YouTube)

This Gun Van location will only be available on February 15, 2023. In the upcoming days, the location will again be randomized throughout the map. if you want to grab any of the items listed above, head to Sandy Shores today in-game. The Gun Van location will be altered in GTA Online at 7:00 UTC.

