×
Create
Notifications

GTA Online: List of all action figure locations

GTA Online gamers receive the Impotent Rage outfit (Image via Sportskeeda)
GTA Online gamers receive the Impotent Rage outfit (Image via Sportskeeda)
Chris Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 24, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Feature

Most GTA Online fans should be aware of the various collectibles that can be found in the games of the GTA franchise. However, some might not know the locations and rewards for finding all of these 'GTA gems.' For this reason, it is always helpful to have a clear map and list like the ones in the YouTube video shown in this article.

When it comes to finding collectible items, it is recommended that players choose a fast and maneuverable vehicle like the Oppressor MKII to gather them in GTA Online.

This article will list the locations for all 100 action figures in GTA Online that reward players with the Impotent Rage outfit and hairstyle.

GTA Online Action Figure list

Below is a comprehensive list of every location in GTA Online with a brief description of where GTA players can find them:

  1. LSIA - Inside a locker in Devin Weston's Hangar
  2. LSIA - Behind the Von Crastenburg Hotel sign
  3. Elysian Island - Inside the small Pier 400 office
  4. Elysian Island - In the Bugstars warehouse on some drawers
  5. Los Santos Naval Port - Inside the security checkpoint booth
  6. Murrieta Oil Field - In a bus wreck inside an old warehouse
  7. Murrieta Oil Field - At the back of a warehouse in a cement pipe
  8. Cypress Flats - Near garage doors east of the Ammu-Nation
  9. Rancho - At the base of one of the Rancho Towers
  10. Rancho - In a public restroom on a sink
  11. Davis - In the LTD Gasoline station office
  12. Strawberry - Inside Chop's doghouse at Lamar's house
  13. Strawberry - In the hobo slum underneath the freeway
  14. Textile City - Near some rugs in Simmet Alley
  15. La Mesa - In a booth next to the train tracks
  16. La Mesa - In a bulldozer trough in the Los Santos Storm Drain
  17. El Burro Heights - On a shelf inside the Fire Station
  18. Mirror Park - In a public restroom near the lake on the sink
  19. Downtown - In the maintenance tunnels by the closed Pillbox North station tracks
  20. Burton Station - On a bench facing the northbound tracks underground
  21. Pillbox Hill - On the arrow scuplture at Arcadia Business Center
  22. Maze Bank Tower - On a fountain at the plaza
  23. Little Seoul - In the LTD Gasoline station office
  24. Vespucci Canals - Base of the billboard on the south side of the canals
  25. Vespucci Canals - Northwest side of the canals, on a step for boarding vehicles
  26. Vespucci Beach - In a shark sculpture's mouth
  27. Del Perro Pier - In a bin at Pleasure Pier
  28. Del Perro Beach - On a lifeguard towers
  29. Del Perro Plaza - Outside Up-N-Atom Burger on the upper floor
  30. Hill Valley Cemetary - Leaning against a gravestone
  31. Burton - In an alleyway behind a railing
  32. Lake Vinewood - On the intake tower on the lake
  33. Lake Vinewood Estates - On a sofa near a pool at one of the mansions
  34. Downtown Vinewood - On stairs outside an upper floor apartment entrance
  35. West Vinewood - On the Hardcore Comic Store sign
  36. West Vinewood - On the lower level of a house on Milton Road
  37. East Vinewood - Inside the garage at The Lost MC Clubhouse
  38. East Vinewood - Near the east entrance of the maintenance tunnels
  39. Vinewod Hills - At the children's playground at the Vinewood dog exercise park
  40. Vinewod Hills - At the juice stand at the summit of Arthur's Pass Trails
  41. Vinewood Bowl - On one of the pedestrian benches
  42. Vinewood Sign - On the letter N on the sign
  43. Rockford Hills - By the tennis court at a mansion on Steele Way
  44. Rockford Hills - In a trailer near the entrance to the Richards Majestic building
  45. Richman - Inside the grotto at the Playboy Mansion-style house
  46. Richman - On a sofa at a mansion north of the "Playboy Mansion"
  47. Richman Glenn - On a lamp at the Parsons Rehabilitation Center
  48. Los Santos Golf Club - On the 6th hole tee box
  49. Pacific Bluffs - On one of the Kortz Centrer sculptures at Kortz Drive
  50. La Fuente Blanca - By a pool on a bar at a mansion
  51. Land Act Dam - Behind some electrical boxes in a corner inside the dam
  52. NOOSE Headquarters - On top of the sign next to the main entrance
  53. Tatavium Mountains - In the 24/7 Tatavium Truckstop office
  54. San Chianski Mountain Range - In the control tower of the Palmer-Taylor Power Station
  55. San Chianski Mountain Range - On a shelf in a train car repair shed
  56. San Chianski Mountain Range - In the office at the quarry
  57. Grand Senora Desert - In a dog house east of the Redwood Lights Track
  58. Grand Senora Desert - On a box shelf behind a building south of the Redwood Lights Track
  59. Grand Senora Desert - On a plane fuselage at the airplane graveyard
  60. Grand Senora Desert - Inside the door of a plane next to the previous figure
  61. Great Chaparral - In front of a large trash bin at Cherry Pie Farm
  62. Great Chaparral - By the entrance of the abandoned mine
  63. Great Chaparral - On a tree trunk at the Hill Valley Church
  64. Tongva Valley - On a kayak at the White Water Activity Center
  65. Pacific Bluffs Country Club - At a bar next to the pool
  66. Chumash - In the Rob's Liquor store office
  67. Chumash - In a bin next to the 24/7 store
  68. North Chumash - Outside portable toilets in a building behind Hookies
  69. Route 68 - On the ice machine at the RON gas station
  70. Marlowe Vinyards - On a plant pot near to the front entrance
  71. Fort Zancudo - On the jets statue by the Fort Zancudo approach road
  72. Fort Zancudo - In a rubbish skip next to the base
  73. Zancudo Treatment Works - Inside one of the oxidation ponds at the facility
  74. Harmony - On a trailer tow-bar in west Harmony
  75. Harmony - Inside Los Santos Customs in the office
  76. Bolingbroke Penitentiary - In the northeast guard tower
  77. Sandy Shores - In the control tower at the Airfield
  78. Sandy Shores - By the side-door of a house in northern Sandy Shores
  79. Sandy Shores - In the Liquor Ace store office
  80. Sandy Shores - On a boat next to a house west of the Airfield
  81. Sandy Shores - On the hood of a car at Beam Me Up
  82. Stab City - On the back of an outdoor toilet in Stab City
  83. Paleto Bay - In a big skip next to a house
  84. Paleto Bay - At the delivery bay of the Clucking Bell Farms
  85. Paleto Cove - Outside a shed on one of the islands
  86. Paleto Forest - On the lumberjack statue at Bayview Lodge
  87. Paleto Forest - In a bin of chippings inside the Paleto Forest Sawmill
  88. Mount Chiliad - In the small cave below the Altruist Camp
  89. Mount Chiliad - On steps inside the tunnel under Mount Chiliad
  90. Mount Chiliad - At the top observation deck next to the Mount Chiliad mystery artwork
  91. Mount Chiliad - On an old sofa at Braddock Farm in Braddock Pass
  92. Procopio Beach - At the end of a drainage tunnel on Procopio Beach
  93. Procopio Beach - On an old sofa in the homeless tent city
  94. Galilee - In a tire hanging at the side of an abandoned warehouse
  95. Grapeseed - Inside a Raine vending machine at the side of Wonderama
  96. Grapeseed - In the entrance of a barn at the O'Neil Ranch
  97. Grapeseed - On the porch of Maude's trailer
  98. El Gordo Lighthouse - Inside a doghouse near the lighthouse to the east
  99. Catfish View - On top of a wooden post on the porch of a house
  100. . Humane Labs - On letter U on the sign at the front entrance

Hopefully, this simplified list helps GTA players easily find action figures in GTA Online and claim the cash prize as well as the items.

Also Read Article Continues below

GTA fans can find lists for other collectibles in GTA Online in accompanying articles and on numerous YouTube videos.

Edited by Atul S
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी