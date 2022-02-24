GTA Online: List of all action figure locations

Most GTA Online fans should be aware of the various collectibles that can be found in the games of the GTA franchise. However, some might not know the locations and rewards for finding all of these 'GTA gems.' For this reason, it is always helpful to have a clear map and list like the ones in the YouTube video shown in this article.

When it comes to finding collectible items, it is recommended that players choose a fast and maneuverable vehicle like the Oppressor MKII to gather them in GTA Online.

This article will list the locations for all 100 action figures in GTA Online that reward players with the Impotent Rage outfit and hairstyle.

GTA Online Action Figure list

Below is a comprehensive list of every location in GTA Online with a brief description of where GTA players can find them:

LSIA - Inside a locker in Devin Weston's Hangar LSIA - Behind the Von Crastenburg Hotel sign Elysian Island - Inside the small Pier 400 office Elysian Island - In the Bugstars warehouse on some drawers Los Santos Naval Port - Inside the security checkpoint booth Murrieta Oil Field - In a bus wreck inside an old warehouse Murrieta Oil Field - At the back of a warehouse in a cement pipe Cypress Flats - Near garage doors east of the Ammu-Nation Rancho - At the base of one of the Rancho Towers Rancho - In a public restroom on a sink Davis - In the LTD Gasoline station office Strawberry - Inside Chop's doghouse at Lamar's house Strawberry - In the hobo slum underneath the freeway Textile City - Near some rugs in Simmet Alley La Mesa - In a booth next to the train tracks La Mesa - In a bulldozer trough in the Los Santos Storm Drain El Burro Heights - On a shelf inside the Fire Station Mirror Park - In a public restroom near the lake on the sink Downtown - In the maintenance tunnels by the closed Pillbox North station tracks Burton Station - On a bench facing the northbound tracks underground Pillbox Hill - On the arrow scuplture at Arcadia Business Center Maze Bank Tower - On a fountain at the plaza Little Seoul - In the LTD Gasoline station office Vespucci Canals - Base of the billboard on the south side of the canals Vespucci Canals - Northwest side of the canals, on a step for boarding vehicles Vespucci Beach - In a shark sculpture's mouth Del Perro Pier - In a bin at Pleasure Pier Del Perro Beach - On a lifeguard towers Del Perro Plaza - Outside Up-N-Atom Burger on the upper floor Hill Valley Cemetary - Leaning against a gravestone Burton - In an alleyway behind a railing Lake Vinewood - On the intake tower on the lake Lake Vinewood Estates - On a sofa near a pool at one of the mansions Downtown Vinewood - On stairs outside an upper floor apartment entrance West Vinewood - On the Hardcore Comic Store sign West Vinewood - On the lower level of a house on Milton Road East Vinewood - Inside the garage at The Lost MC Clubhouse East Vinewood - Near the east entrance of the maintenance tunnels Vinewod Hills - At the children's playground at the Vinewood dog exercise park Vinewod Hills - At the juice stand at the summit of Arthur's Pass Trails Vinewood Bowl - On one of the pedestrian benches Vinewood Sign - On the letter N on the sign Rockford Hills - By the tennis court at a mansion on Steele Way Rockford Hills - In a trailer near the entrance to the Richards Majestic building Richman - Inside the grotto at the Playboy Mansion-style house Richman - On a sofa at a mansion north of the "Playboy Mansion" Richman Glenn - On a lamp at the Parsons Rehabilitation Center Los Santos Golf Club - On the 6th hole tee box Pacific Bluffs - On one of the Kortz Centrer sculptures at Kortz Drive La Fuente Blanca - By a pool on a bar at a mansion Land Act Dam - Behind some electrical boxes in a corner inside the dam NOOSE Headquarters - On top of the sign next to the main entrance Tatavium Mountains - In the 24/7 Tatavium Truckstop office San Chianski Mountain Range - In the control tower of the Palmer-Taylor Power Station San Chianski Mountain Range - On a shelf in a train car repair shed San Chianski Mountain Range - In the office at the quarry Grand Senora Desert - In a dog house east of the Redwood Lights Track Grand Senora Desert - On a box shelf behind a building south of the Redwood Lights Track Grand Senora Desert - On a plane fuselage at the airplane graveyard Grand Senora Desert - Inside the door of a plane next to the previous figure Great Chaparral - In front of a large trash bin at Cherry Pie Farm Great Chaparral - By the entrance of the abandoned mine Great Chaparral - On a tree trunk at the Hill Valley Church Tongva Valley - On a kayak at the White Water Activity Center Pacific Bluffs Country Club - At a bar next to the pool Chumash - In the Rob's Liquor store office Chumash - In a bin next to the 24/7 store North Chumash - Outside portable toilets in a building behind Hookies Route 68 - On the ice machine at the RON gas station Marlowe Vinyards - On a plant pot near to the front entrance Fort Zancudo - On the jets statue by the Fort Zancudo approach road Fort Zancudo - In a rubbish skip next to the base Zancudo Treatment Works - Inside one of the oxidation ponds at the facility Harmony - On a trailer tow-bar in west Harmony Harmony - Inside Los Santos Customs in the office Bolingbroke Penitentiary - In the northeast guard tower Sandy Shores - In the control tower at the Airfield Sandy Shores - By the side-door of a house in northern Sandy Shores Sandy Shores - In the Liquor Ace store office Sandy Shores - On a boat next to a house west of the Airfield Sandy Shores - On the hood of a car at Beam Me Up Stab City - On the back of an outdoor toilet in Stab City Paleto Bay - In a big skip next to a house Paleto Bay - At the delivery bay of the Clucking Bell Farms Paleto Cove - Outside a shed on one of the islands Paleto Forest - On the lumberjack statue at Bayview Lodge Paleto Forest - In a bin of chippings inside the Paleto Forest Sawmill Mount Chiliad - In the small cave below the Altruist Camp Mount Chiliad - On steps inside the tunnel under Mount Chiliad Mount Chiliad - At the top observation deck next to the Mount Chiliad mystery artwork Mount Chiliad - On an old sofa at Braddock Farm in Braddock Pass Procopio Beach - At the end of a drainage tunnel on Procopio Beach Procopio Beach - On an old sofa in the homeless tent city Galilee - In a tire hanging at the side of an abandoned warehouse Grapeseed - Inside a Raine vending machine at the side of Wonderama Grapeseed - In the entrance of a barn at the O'Neil Ranch Grapeseed - On the porch of Maude's trailer El Gordo Lighthouse - Inside a doghouse near the lighthouse to the east Catfish View - On top of a wooden post on the porch of a house . Humane Labs - On letter U on the sign at the front entrance

Hopefully, this simplified list helps GTA players easily find action figures in GTA Online and claim the cash prize as well as the items.

GTA fans can find lists for other collectibles in GTA Online in accompanying articles and on numerous YouTube videos.

