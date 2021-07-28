Solomon's Movie Props are a collectible some players have trouble finding in GTA Online.

Seven Movie Props always spawn in the same location in GTA Online. The remaining three will spawn in a Pony, Rumpo, and Rebel. However, those three vehicles each have three different locations in which they can spawn, further confusing some GTA Online players.

Two of each of those locations are parked, with the remaining one being a moving one. Still, collecting all Movie Props rewards the player with $100K, "The Space Interloper" costume, and another bonus of $50K. It's a decent monetary incentive, especially for newer players in desperate need of some extra cash.

GTA Online Movie Props: Locations and map

A map of all Movie Prop locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The seven black reels represent fixed spawn locations. These locations will never change from player to player. However, each colored reel represents a different spawn location.

Green represents the Rebel spawns, red represents the Pony spawns, and blue represents the Rumpo spawns.

The seven fixed Movie Props locations

Meltdown Film Reel (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's hard to see, but the first Movie Prop is located behind the trash can outside of Solomon's office.

WIFA Award (Image via GTA Wiki)

The second of the ten Movie Props is located in the Vanilla Unicorn's back office. Players need a private dance to get to this location.

Indian Headdress (Image via GTA Wiki)

The third location is in the Diamond Casino & Resort bathroom. It's placed between the first two urinals as shown above.

Alien Head (Image via GTA Wiki)

The fourth Movie Prop to collect in GTA Online is the Alien Head. It's located in the Silent Probe Mountain (also known as Beam Me Up).

Mummy Head (Image via GTA Wiki)

This collectible is in a slightly less strange location. It's near Route 68, on the porch of some random house.

Clapperboard (Image via GTA Wiki)

Players should be careful of exploring Fort Zancudo if they don't have a Hangar here. This Movie Prop is located on the edge of a desk in the air traffic control tower.

Monster Mask (Image via GTA Wiki)

This fun-looking mask can be spotted in the Altruist Camp, near where Trevor Philips was attacked in the Altruist Cult Shootout in GTA 5.

Pony locations with the Mummy Coffin

Mummy Coffin (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Mummy Coffin can be found in one of three possible places. The first location is in the Epsilon Center within Rockford Hills. It should be noted that all parked locations will have a few armed guards, including this location.

The second possible location (Image via GTA Wiki)

This Pony can be randomly seen in the Kortz Center's parking lot in Pacific Bluffs.

The moving Pony (Image via GTA Wiki)

The final Pony location with the Mummy Coffin is a moving target. There is one armed NPC in this vehicle players should keep an eye out for.

This Pony can be found north of ULSA around North Rockford Drive, Richman.

Rumpo locations with the Tiger Skin

The first location (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players looking for these Movie Props locations should keep in mind that they're looking for a Rumpo. This one is located in Simmet Alley within Textile City.

The second location (Image via GTA Wiki)

This Rumpo spawn is in a shabby-looking spot near Darnell Bros. in La Mesa.

The moving Rumpo (Image via GTA Wiki)

The final Tiger Skin spawn is near the San Andreas Avenue Bridge in La Mesa, with Rumpo heading East.

Rebel locations with the Globe

The first location (Image via GTA Wiki)

The first location is found in a parking lot located at Willie's Supermarket in Paleto Bay (this is the last prop of the ten Movie Props in GTA Online).

The second location (Image via GTA Wiki)

The final parking location for all Movie Props is located in a random alleyway. GTA Online players can find it behind The Hen House in Paleto Bay.

The final location for all Movie Props in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

This is the last possible location for all Movie Props in GTA Online. The Globe could be found in a Rebel moving east on the Great Ocean Highway in GTA Online.

