GTA Online player's Deathbike stunt defies physics and logic

GTA Online's subreddit hosts a huge community of players who routinely post ridiculous, game-breaking stunts that are scintillating to watch. Unsurprisingly, a bike stunt done by a fan earned a lot of respect and popularity recently.

The stunt was performed by u/AidenYeat, who used a custom Apocalypse Deathbike to pull it off. They skillfully used this bike's jumping ability to hop across three cranes before landing on a small tank.

Users on the subreddit have already started praising u/AidenYeat's creativity and ability to accomplish this astounding feat. Here's more information about this stunt.

GTA Online player uses the Apocalypse Deathbike's jumping ability to perform an insane stunt

The above-mentioned post by u/AidenYeat showcases this stunt from start to finish. Viewers can clearly see that the moment the bike started coming closer to the blue-colored container, they used the Apocalypse Deathbike's jumping ability.

The next detail that happened was pretty fast, so it might be possible for some players to miss it, but they basically used the blue colored container's edges almost like a trampoline and launched themselves in the air.

Following that, u/AidenYeat exploited one of the most popular and classic bike floating glitches in GTA Online, in which players must tilt their bike's front wheel towards the sky at a 45-degree angle in mid-air.

GTA Online players will then have to move their bike back and forth while being in that same angle. Doing all of this will make the bike float in the air, and this is exactly what u/AidenYeat did to get to the crane in front of them.

However, this is also where the most thrilling scene happened, as u/AidenYeat employed the Deathbike's jumping abilities again and expertly hopped through three separate cranes.

Finally, they exploited the floating bike glitch again to cross the harbor and landed on a white colored tank tower.

Apocalypse Deathbike

If any players are hoping to recreate this stunt, they will definitely need to own an Apocalypse Deathbike. However, before they make any important decision regarding this purchase, they need to understand exactly how this bike works.

The Apocalyspe Deathbike is an arena vehicle whose main design inspiration is from a fictional bike present in the hit television series The Walking Dead. Therefore, this bike comes with armor that is very well suited for handling heavy fire and can easily survive a single missile hit.

GTA Online Players can use this bike for PvP as it has many unique abilities that come in handy during fights. They can use its jumping ability to not only escape but also jump over opponents and attack them from above.

Players can also attach two Gatling guns to the sides of the bike and shoot NPCs with it. Although these weapons are not the strongest against armored vehicles, they can still easily take out enemies on foot.

If GTA Online players want something different, they can also even put blades on the side of this bike, which they can use to puncture the tires of other vehicles or slice open enemies.

It also has a boost ability that amps up its speed. This turns the bike into one of the fastest in the game as even without this ability, players can reach up to 150 mph quite easily. One can get this bike for $1,269,000 from Arena Workshop.

