GTA Online on PS4 now lacks a fan-favorite feature: Everything you must know

GTA Online receives frequent updates but the latest 1.68 patch for last-gen consoles including PS4 has now completely removed a regularly used feature, causing much discontent within the community. Players on PS4 and Xbox One can now no longer access the Rockstar Editor on their platforms after the recent update.

While the studio did inform everyone of this upcoming change earlier in January, players were hoping this decision to be reverted and the Rockstar Editor feature to be left as it is. However, they Rockstar Games went ahead with their decision and now PS4 lacks this fan-favorite feature.

This article will share all necessary information about this update that fans must be made aware of.

GTA Online players on PS4 can no longer use the Rockstar Editor

Alongside the update, the developers released the GTA 5 update patch notes with all the details regarding the new addition/removal as well as other necessary changes in the game. This update rolled out on February 20, 2024, for all the platforms including PS4 and Xbox One.

Players on the last-gen consoles were disheartened to see the Rockstar Editor go away. It was an amazing feature that allowed them to record as well as edit their gameplay footage without having to use a third-party app. It was extremely useful for players who were active on social media and other outlets like YouTube.

That said, the update has also introduced the Voice Moderation feature to GTA Online. The developers have claimed that this was a necessary step to improve, optimize, and make space for new features on the last-gen console version of the title.

However, it is worth noting that the studio has left the Director Mode as it is for now. This is a slight compensation for everyone on PS4 and Xbox One who loved to use the Rockstar Editor in GTA Online but can no longer do so. This feature is responsible for some of the best game clips on the internet.

As mentioned before, Rockstar Games did inform the community about the coming change. They also advised players to export all their saved gameplay footage before February 20 or lose them entirely. Most players went ahead and saved all their data before it got deleted from their servers.

Players on other platforms, including PS5 and other current-gen consoles don't have to worry about facing a similar fate any time soon as the developers don't have any current plans to remove a major feature from the game for their platforms. It is only the last-gen consoles who got the short end of the stick this time.

