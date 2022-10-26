GTA Online's Cerberus Halloween event manages to spook unsuspecting player

GTA Online's month-long Halloween event is still going strong, and players are taking part in the variety of game modes and activities Rockstar Games have introduced.

However, the scariest of these new events has to be the Cerberus Surprise. This is an event in which players randomly encounter an NPC-driven Apocalypse Cerberus truck that tries to ram them down whenever they do the Exotic Export job in GTA Online.

The Cerberus truck can appear out of nowhere during this series of missions, and one GTA Online Redditor shared their experience encountering this horrifying entity.

Sudden Apocalypse Cerberus encounter surprises a GTA Online player

Redditor u/Tortoise_15 posted a video that shows them getting rammed by an Apocalypse Cerberus while they were in the middle of stealing a vehicle during the Exotic Export job.

Readers should note that the Cerberus event takes major inspiration from Steven Speilberg's 1971 film Duel. In the film, the main protagonist is stalked and terrorized by a psychopathic truck driver.

Similar to the film, GTA Online's Cerberus is also driven by an unknown omnipotent NPC that appears out of thin air and rams players with their massive truck. Players who are not aware of this event will likely be terrified by the random Cerberus spawns.

Furthermore, if players look at the video again, they will notice that right before the Cerberus truck rams the player, there is a loud honk that almost acts as a warning for the impending attack. Unfortunately, u/Tortoise_15 was not able to act fast enough to dodge the truck.

This aspect of the Cerberus truck attack will either startle players or give them a chance to escape. In any case, players should keep this in mind while playing Exotic Exports.

How has the GTA Online community reacted to the clip?

The majority of users sympathized with u/Tortoise_15's experience. The truck's appearance is very sudden and difficult to react to, especially when someone is focused on grinding out the Exotic Export missions.

A few users shed some more light on what might've happened in the video:

Many GTA Online players were able to decipher that the Cerberus Halloween event is an homage to the movie Duel, and they commended Rockstar Games on faithfully recreating the main concept of the movie in GTA Online.

Redditors also mentioned that there are specific spawn locations for the Cerberus truck and pointed out that u/Tortoise_15 was standing next to an immediate spawn point.

Additionally, one user talked about how the truck would chase after players if they tried to escape it. The Cerberus truck will keep respawning and despawning depending on the distance between the truck and the player.

The supposed NPC that drives this truck will not be visible, so players can assume that the Cerberus truck itself is possessed by some kind of entity, just like the Phantom Car that appeared last year in Grand Theft Auto Online.

There's no point in trying to kill the driver as there isn't anyone in the driver's seat. Players can only destroy this truck by attacking it directly and trying to blow it up entirely. However, this will not permanently stop it from reappearing.

