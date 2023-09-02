5 of GTA Online's most useful vehicle Trade Prices to unlock for grinding

GTA Online has numerous valuable vehicles with Trade Prices that you will want to unlock for grinding. Generally speaking, the best discounts to obtain are for mobile cars, motorcycles, etc., which usually cost a lot. Unlocking items that save you hundreds of thousands of dollars will inevitably be more useful than something similar that only saves a few dozen thousand.

Do note that this list only includes vehicles with a Trade Price that you would feasibly plan on purchasing. The Virtue is a great car with a possible discount to unlock, yet there would be no purpose in listing it here since you can get it for free.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Oppressor MK II, Deluxo, and more vehicles ideal for grinding with Trade Prices in GTA Online

1) Oppressor Mk II

An Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal cost: $8,000,000

Trade Price (unlocked by doing five Client Jobs): $6,000,000

There used to be a time when the Oppressor Mk II was less than half its current cost. Nowadays, players might see a price tag of $8,000,000 and balk at even considering this motorcycle. That is unquestionably a huge price, but it's still worth owning.

GTA Online players should know that there are very few vehicles in this game capable of going basically anywhere on land or in the air. The Oppressor Mk II can fly and is extremely easy to use. Not to mention, it also has decent homing missiles for general PvE grinding, like for completing Cayo Perico Heist prep missions.

2) Deluxo

A Deluxo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal cost: $5,750,000

Trade Price (unlocked by beating Signals Intercepts mission): $4,312,500

The Deluxo has virtually all the same advantages as the Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online, except it's a flying car instead of a flying bike. Better yet, the Deluxo is cheaper by several million dollars, making it the more appealing option for new players.

It's only 0.5 mph slower than the Oppressor Mk II. One should also know that the Deluxo is safer to drive by virtue of being a car, meaning you won't fall off if you crash, unlike the Oppressor Mk II.

3) Oppressor

An Oppressor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal cost: $2,750,000

Trade Price (unlocked by completing the Work Dispute mission): $2,067,669

While the Oppressor Mk II is certainly legendary, GTA Online players shouldn't sleep on the original version. The regular Oppressor might not be able to fly as easily, yet its default top speed is much better than the Mk II variant. Also, the former vehicle's missiles have better tracking as the latter was once nerfed.

This motorcycle used to cost more before getting thankfully lowered to its current value today.

4) Buffalo STX

A Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal cost: $2,150,000

Trade Price (unlocked by buying an Agency): $1,612,500

Imani Tech vehicles are incredibly useful for grinding in GTA Online's Freemode. The Bravado Buffalo is one of the fastest of the bunch, with an impressive top speed of 126.25 mph. Its Trade Price being very easy to unlock is a bonus.

One good thing about Imani Tech vehicles is that they:

Can have Missile Lock-On Jammers to deter homing missiles from targeting them

Are deceptively durable against explosives

In the Buffalo STX's case, it takes 12 homing missiles to destroy this car. Most GTA Online players will struggle to even land that many since the Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents automatic targeting.

5) F-160 Raiju

A F-160 Raiju (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normal cost: $6,855,000

Trade Price (unlocked by completing the On Parade mission): $5,141,250

The fastest vehicle in GTA Online is, unsurprisingly, quite useful for grinding in instances where you can reliably use a plane. A top speed of 232.50 mph is stupendous. Unlike most other jets, the F-160 Raiju also has VTOL, making it convenient to use.

Its weapons are more than capable of wiping out the average NPC. Unless a new plane that is faster and easier to use debuts, it's best to stick with the F-160 Raiju for all general jet usage.

Note that everything listed above is for the default prices. A future GTA Online weekly update could always change the dollar value.

Poll : Do you already have an Oppressor Mk II? Yes No 0 votes