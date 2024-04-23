The GTA Online Shipwreck location today (April 23, 2024) has once again shifted to a new place on the map. Naturally, players are scrambling all over looking for the broken longboat to collect the treasure chest. However, unlike the Gun Van, it can be slightly tricky to find the Shipwreck since it often spawns in obscure locations.

To make things more challenging, the boat often ends up behind large rocks alongside the beach, making it difficult to locate. Hence, it is best to properly research instead of wasting time looking for it. Since collecting the treasure chest provides cash and RP, it is a great way for new players to make some spare cash without facing any danger.

This article will help you find the treasure by guiding you to the GTA Online Shipwreck Location Today (April 23, 2024).

The GTA Online Shipwreck Location Today (April 23, 2024) is Lago Zancudo

Anyone looking for the GTA Online Shipwreck Location Today (April 23, 2024) must head to Lago Zancudo. Once there, go toward the shore and look for the wooden bridge next to a jetty, south-east of Fort Zancudo. You will find the sunken longboat right there and the treasure beside it.

You can also use the map provided above to get the exact GTA Online Shipwreck Location Today (April 23, 2024). On top of visual hints, the treasure chest makes a faint jingle sound when you are near it. It will help you to find it even if it is not visible at first glance.

Note that there are 30 Shipwreck locations in GTA Online. Each day, the sunken boat shifts to a new location, making it difficult for new players to locate them. Since some of these locations are quite obscure, someone with limited knowledge of the map will be confused. So, use this article and reach the right location.

When Does the Shipwreck Spawn in GTA Online

There are several possible locations where the GTA Online shipwreck might spawn each day. At 6 AM UTC, the server resets and a new spawn point is added to the game world. If you can't find it while playing in a session, simply quit and reload to begin a fresh session.

Fortunately, the Shipwreck only spawns near the beaches, majorly reducing the overall search area. But, it can still be time-consuming to look at all 30 locations before finding the treasure chest. This time can be better invested in one of the GTA Online businesses that will help you grow. Alongside it, check out the new location of the Shipwreck and simply collect the cash and RP.

GTA Online Shipwreck Outfit and Treasure Rewards

While the ongoing GTA Online 420 update isn't offering any bonus reward for collecting these treasure chests, it is recommended for new players to still visit the GTA Online Shipwreck location today. This is because the Shipwreck offers $25,000 cash and some RP. To top it off, collecting seven of them will unlock the Frontier outfit in GTA Online.

