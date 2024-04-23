GTA Online Gun Van location for today (April 23, 2024)

The GTA Online Gun Van location switches to a new spot every 24 hours making players look for it all over again. The fact that its icon won't appear on the map unless you get close enough often makes finding the vehicle a challenging task. That being said, finding the Gun Van is worth the effort as it sells various weapons, throwables, and body armor at discounted rates.

This allows users to save a decent amount of cash, which is especially beneficial for beginners as they usually don't have a lot of money. For those interested in finding it, this article mentions the GTA Online Gun Van location for today, which is April 23, 2024.

The GTA Online Gun Van location is La Mesa for today (April 23, 2024)

The exact GTA Online Gun Van location in La Mesa today (Image via GTA Wiki)

Popular Street, La Mesa has been chosen as the Gun Van location in GTA Online for today. Those unfamiliar with this Los Santos district can use the map image above to mark the mobile weapon dealer's exact whereabouts for April 23, 2024.

Its icon, which is depicted with a black van, will spawn on the map once players get within the GTA Online Gun Van location's vicinity.

Here are all the GTA Online weapons, throwables, and body armor you can buy from the Gun Van currently:

RPG - $18,375 (30% discount)

- $18,375 (30% discount) Grenade Launcher - $29,160 (10% discount)

- $29,160 (10% discount) Battle Axe - $8,550 (10% discount)

- $8,550 (10% discount) Railgun - $657,000 (10% discount)

- $657,000 (10% discount) Widowmaker - $449,100 (10% discount)

- $449,100 (10% discount) Battle Rifle - $447,750 (10% discount)

- $447,750 (10% discount) Grenades - $225 (10% discount)

- $225 (10% discount) Sticky Bombs - $540 (10% discount)

- $540 (10% discount) Molotov Cocktails - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Super Light Body Armor - $90 (10% discount)

- $90 (10% discount) Light Body Armor - $180 (10% discount)

- $180 (10% discount) Standard Body Armor - $270 (10% discount)

- $270 (10% discount) Heavy Body Armor - $360 (10% discount)

- $360 (10% discount) Super Heavy Body Armor - $450 (10% discount)

Out of all the aforementioned weapons, the GTA Online Railgun is one of the most powerful and one that you should definitely add to your arsenal if your budget allows. Sticky Bombs are also among the items you should be equipped with as they can stick to almost any surface and be detonated at will.

To buy weapons from the Gun Van, stand behind the vehicle and access its sale catalog by pressing the button prompt in the top left corner of your screen.

Here's how the Gun Van is parked at its location today (Image via GTA Wiki)

That being said, note that besides body armor, all weapons and throwables being sold in the Gun Van get replaced with every weekly update. Hence, the ones mentioned above will be replaced this Thursday once the GTA Online 420 Week Update concludes.

