GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations for February 24, 2023

GTA Online Street Dealers have switched to different locations, each offering unique prices for selective drugs after the latest weekly update. Players can now get higher value by selling drugs to these individuals instead of doing Sell Missions for Acid Labs, Motorcycle Clubs, and Nightclubs.

Even with three drug dealers in the game, finding them in the open world can be frustrating. To help players, this article will share the exact locations of all three GTA Online Street Dealers for the day.

Where to find the Street Dealers in GTA Online today? (February 24, 2023 locations)

GTA Online Street Dealers select their locations cleverly, as each one can be hard to find without knowing where to look. Here are the coordinates of their areas of operations today, along with their preferred drug type and gang names:

1) Car Park at Maze Bank Arena, La Puerta

Dealer gang – Street Punks

Street Punks Preferred item – C*ke

2) Upstairs at Cool Beans coffeehouse chain, Mirror Park

Dealer gang – The Lost MC

The Lost MC Preferred item – A*id

3) Behind Park View Diner, Grapeseed

Dealer gang – The Lost MC

The Lost MC Preferred item – M*th

All of the drug dealers deal in the below-mentioned four different kinds of products, along with the estimated payment:

A*id ($1,385 - $14,850)

C*caine ($19,000 -$20,000)

M*th ($8,259 - $17,500)

W**d ($1,400 - $15,000)

Once players are near the Street Dealers, they will notice a purple icon on the radar as well as on the map.

Everything to know about the locations of today's GTA Online Street Dealers (February 24, 2023)

1) Car Park, Maze Bank Arena, La Puerta

The Maze Bank is a large-sized sports arena in GTA Online located in the La Puerta area of the map. It’s home to the city’s basketball team named “Los Santos Panic.” The building was also used for the Fame or Shame auditions in the game. It’s safe to say that Maze Bank owns the stadium's naming rights.

The entire arena is mostly inaccessible, which is why it has low-textured interiors all around it, unlike the story mode where the room can be seen fully rendered during the Fame or Shame mission. The entire property seems to be based on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

2) Cool Beans, Mirror Park

The Cool Beans is the name of a coffeehouse chain with four stores in GTA Online, one of which is located in the Mirror Park area. According to the game’s events, Cool Beans is the second biggest coffee chain in San Andreas, only after The Bean Machine. It sells important food and beverages such as tea, cakes, coffee, sandwiches, and juices.

The company is inspired by the real-life The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, as suggested by its overall design.

3) Park View Diner, Grapeseed

The Park View Diner is a diner place in GTA Online located on the east side of East Joshua Road, Grapeseed. There’s not enough information about the place. However, one can see a lot of elements inside it, such as chairs, tables, and even some people.

Despite being properly designed, the Park View Diner cannot be entered and has no role in the game’s story.

The sale value of an item depends on its demand by these drug dealers, which changes daily. If players want to earn quick cash, it’s the best time to visit these individuals in the game today.

Poll : 0 votes