GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations (February 27, 2023)

Street Dealers were added to GTA Online with the update on February 16, 2023. It is a daily random event that helps players make quick cash by selling dealers produce from their drug businesses. Three are available every day and all of them buy the same four supplies. However, each has a preferred product for which they pay extra.

Their position remains incognito and every day a new location is alloted to the three Street Dealers. This article will share all three of their locations on February 27, 2023.

Where are the Street Dealers today in GTA Online?

Street Dealers, like the infamous Gun Van, change their positions every day. They can be found in the following neighborhoods today in GTA Online:

1) Up-n-Atom Burger Diner, Procopio Truck stop

Gang - The Lost MC

- The Lost MC Preferred Drug - Coke

2) Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Gang - Madrazo Cartel

- Madrazo Cartel Preferred Drug - Coke

3) Near Bishop's Chicken carpark, Tataviam Truck stop

Gang - Madrazo Cartel

- Madrazo Cartel Preferred Drug - Acid

The video provided above can be used to pin-point their coordinates on players' maps and find them in the game today.

Street Dealers are a type of daily random event. Three spawn each day at different locations across Los Santos and Blaine County for players to find. Once located, gamers can sell them four kinds of drugs:

Acid

Coke

Meth

Weed

All dealers buy the same four drugs, however, each will have a preferred supply for which they will pay double the usual rate. The chosen item will be marked with a golden star next to its name and will be listed at the top, above other drugs.

To sell products, players must operate one or more of the MC businesses, Nightclub Tech, or Acid Labs.

Once in range, a purple chat cloud icon will appear on the mini map to signify the presence of a dealer nearby. After approaching that point, an opaque circle will emerge on the mini map, indicating the location to search in for the Street Dealer.

Icon for the Street Dealer (Image via YouTube @ TGG)

Acid has the highest chance of being the preferred drug among all others. Hence, Acid Lab owners can make a lot of profit by selling their daily produce to the Street Dealers. Below is a list showing the possibility of each product being the preferred item:

35% Acid

30% Weed

20% Meth

15% Coke

$80,000 - $100,000 can be made daily by selling drugs to the Street Dealers.

Fun facts about today's Street Dealer locations in GTA Online

Burger Diner at Procopio Truck stop (Image via GTA Wiki)

Procopio Truck stop appears in the main story mission Pac Man and can appear in the Online mode missions, Asset Recovery and Haulage. Globe Oil, 24/7, and Up-n-Atom Burger are the businesses established at this spot.

Palmer-Taylor Power Station (Image via GTA Wiki)

The missions Vinewood Souvenirs and the non-canon ending to the game, The Time's Come, feature the Palmer-Taylor Power Station in the campaign. In the Online Mode, this location appears in the mission Gang Attack.

Bishop's Chicken at Tataviam Truck stop (Image via GTA Wiki)

Tataviam Truck stop appears in the main story mission, I Fought The Law..., and in Tataviam Truckstop LTS mission in Online Mode. Businesses like 24/7, Ron's Gas Station, Bishop's Chicken, and an Ammu-Nation store can be found here as well.

Street Dealers offer a fantastic option in Grand Theft Auto Online to quickly make a lot of money in the game on a daily basis.

Poll : 0 votes