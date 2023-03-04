GTA Online Street Drug Dealers' locations for today (March 3, 2023)

Street Dealers were recently added to GTA Online. It involves three NPCs spawning every day at random locations across Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can find and sell four different drugs to them. Furthermore, each of them has a preferred product they will pay extra for.

Street Dealers offer a great opportunity for players to generate a decent amount of revenue through their illegal businesses. That being said, this article will share the three NPCs' locations for today, March 3.

Where are the Street Dealer locations in GTA Online today (March 3)

Street Dealers function like the Gun Van in GTA Online. They spawn in random locations and then change it the very next day. This helps them in evading the police. Today, the NPCs can be found in the following spots:

1) The first dealer can be found in the Foreclosed North Alamo Pier, Alamo Sea. The gang they're associated with and the drug they prefer are mentioned below:

Gang - Rednecks

- Rednecks Preferred drug - Acid

2) The second one can be upstairs at the Cool Beans Mirror Park. Here is the gang that they're a member of and the product they will offer extra for:

Gang - The Lost MC

- The Lost MC Preferred drug - Acid

3) The last NPC can be found under 1237 Prosperity Street, Del Perro. Here is some relevant information associated with this dealer:

Gang - Street Punks

- Street Punks Preferred drug - Meth

Using the video provided above in this section, players can mark the coordinates of these NPCs on their maps and find them with ease.

Once found, Street Dealers will accept four drugs. To be able to sell these products to them, however, players will have to own one or more of the MC Businesses, Nightclubs, and Acid Labs.

The drugs that Street Dealers will buy from players are:

Meth

Cocaine

Acid

Weed

Out of all these items, one will be marked at the top with a golden star next to its name. This is the preferred drug for that particular Street Dealer, and they will pay double the regular amount for that product. Acid has the highest potential of being what these NPCs will pay extra for. The chances that each drug has of being a preferred item is:

35% Acid

30% Weed

20% Meth

15% Coke

As also seen today, two of the three Street Dealers have marked Acid as their preferred item.

Each Street Dealer gets marked on the mini-map with a purple chat cloud icon once players get close to them. When gamers reach the exact location of the icon on the map, it gets replaced by an opaque circle, indicating the area one needs to search for the NPC.

Street Dealer search area (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Interesting facts about today's Street Dealer locations

1) Foreclosed North Alamo Pier

Foreclosed North Alamo Pier (Image via GTA Wiki)

It makes appearances in three missions in GTA Online: Wet Workers, Crystal Clear Out, and Gang Attacks. It is also seen in some heists.

2) Mirror Park

Mirror Park (Image via GTA Wiki)

It is a prominent location for the story mode missions Paparazzo - The Highness, Rampage 5, and a heist setup mission. It makes numerous appearances in the online mode's Security Contract missions.

3) Del Perro

Del Perro (Image via GTA Wiki)

This location appears in one story mode mission, Daddy's Little Girl, and multiple online game modes like Del Perro Deathmatch, Del Perro Pier Survival, and mission Pier Pressure.

Street Dealers change their location every day; hence, it is important that players find them quickly and make profits out of this daily mechanic. Somewhere between $80,000 to $100,000 can be made every day by selling drugs to these NPCs.

