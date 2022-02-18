5 best GTA Online vehicles to buy after this week's discounts (February 2022)

As always, GTA Online gamers got a new set of discounts this week on Thursday. Discounts are always looked forward to in the game as some items in-game are absurdly expensive.

A few discounted items combined from a weekly update can help players save and earn tons of money. For instance, this week comes with a discount on vehicle warehouses and there's also a 50% extra payout for every vehicle exported.

Players can save money while buying the warehouse and earn extra money while selling the imports. It's a win-win

This week is quite special as there are great vehicles out there to choose from. Let's run them down.

GTA Online discount: Top 5 vehicles

5) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

The Annis Elegy RH8 is a free vehicle for every new GTA Online player. It just needs to be claimed. The Annis Elegy Retro Custom is an upgrade gamers can opt for by visiting Benny's. The Retro Custom upgrade costs approximately $900k in-game.

However, this week, the Retro Custom upgrade at Benny's Original Motorworks is being offered for $678,000 [25% off]. This is good news for Nissan Skyline GTR lovers as the in-game car is based off of that. The Elegy is a very quick car and can hold its own in races.

4) Truffade Nero Custom

The Nero Cutom easily smokes the Elegy [Image via GTAall]

The Truffade Nero was brought into GTA Online as part of the 1.37 Import/Export update. It is beautiful and quite costly at that. The stock Nero sells for $1.4 million at Benny's and the custom upgrade costs an additional $600k.

This week, the Truffade Nero sits as the Prize Ride at the LS Car Meet. Players who can win a Pursuit Race five days in a row can grab it for free. Additionally, the Truffade Nero Custom Upgrade at Benny's is also discounted this week. The 25% discount knocks the earlier price down to $453,750.

However, players who like the retractable spoiler on the stock Nero will miss it in the custom.

3) Itali GTB

The Itali GTB has been in GTA Online since 2017 and it is still a fan favorite. The Supercar is great for races and a headturner nonetheless. It is available at Benny's for $1.1 million. There is also a custom upgrade available for the car at Benny's. The custom costs approximately $500k additional.

Both these cars are on sale this week. The Itali GTB can be bought for $832K, whereas, the custom upgrade now costs $371K. The Progen Itali GTB stock is better if players are looking to win races in GTA Online and the Custom is ideal if cool customizations float their boat.

2) Benefactor BR8

This week has been great for Open Wheel Race fans in GTA Online as the race rewards have now tripled. Additionally, two great Open Wheel Cars are on sale this week. They are the Benefactor BR8 and the Progen PR4. The BR8 can be bought for $2,720,000, whereas the PR4 can be picked up for $2,812,000. Open Wheel Race fans are going to have a fun and lucrative week.

Performance-wise, the BR8 completely blows the PR4 out of the water even when comparing the stock versions. The handling and corner blasting ability of the car is amazing. The BR8 is based off the 2011 Red Bull RB7 & 2009 Red Bull RB5.

1) Imani Tech Vehicles

The Contract DLC brought in the Agency into GTA Online. The Agency is another ownable property that allows players to run specific VIP Contracts. Additionally, the Agency also houses a Vehicle Workshop.

This is not like any other vehicle workshop though. The Agency Vehicle Workshop allows players to equip their cars with Imani Tech. One can choose from either a Missile Lock-on Jammer or a Remote Control Unit.

Three Imani Tech Vehicles are up for sale this week. The discounted stock and trade prices are listed below.

Enus Deity [$1,107,000 - $830,250] Enus Jubilee [$866,250 - $1,155,000] Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec [$897750-$1197000]

With that being said, these vehicles are not going to win any races and aren't going to garner extra praise at car meets. These are the top picks because the weekly discounts also include a 30% off on the Agency Vehicle Workshop upgrade and 25% off all Imani Tech upgrades.

There has never been a better time in GTA Online to grab these vehicles and equip them with Imani Tech Upgrades.

