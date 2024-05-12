GTA Online Unknown Network Error: How to fix it (2024)

GTA Online Unknown Network Error is an issue that has been plaguing the title for a long time. Players get kicked out of the game for no apparent reason and get this error message without being pointed towards anything specific. Naturally, this causes a lot of confusion as this can be a recurring issue that doesn't get resolved quickly.

This article will go over some methods that can help you fix the GTA Online Unknown Network Error issue. They will also allow you to check if the problem is from your end or if it is an issue with Rockstar Games' servers.

Some ways to fix the GTA Online Unknown Network Error

As mentioned before, there are a couple of ways to resolve the GTA Online Unknown Network Error on PCs and consoles. This usually includes going through the network setting and resetting a couple of things.

Power Cycle your router

The first thing you should do when facing any sort of network error is Power Cycle your router. To do so, you will need to follow a couple of steps:

Disconnect all your devices from the router.

Turn off your router and remove the plug from the power source.

Wait for a couple of minutes and reconnect it.

Wait for the router to start.

Only connect your console/PC to the network and check if the issue is resolved.

Check if the game's servers are down

You should check the server status first (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next method requires players to check whether Rockstar Games is facing any server issues. This is a frequent occurrence that often causes players to be kicked out of the game. To check the server status, follow these steps:

Open your browser and go to Rockstar Support's website.

Select GTA 5 .

. Next, click on Connectivity .

. Select the platform on which you play the game.

If there is a green dot beside the platform's name, this means the services are working.

beside the platform's name, this means the services are working. Otherwise, the servers are down.

Manually set the DNS

You can manually set the DNS address to resolve the issue (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the next method, players will need to go to the network setting on their PC and manually change the DNS. This will eliminate most of the internet issues and probably fix the GTA Online Unknown Network Error as well. To do so, simply follow these instructions:

Click on the Windows and type Control Panel.

Go to Network and Internet> Network and Sharing Center.

Click on your active network.

Click on Properties and look for the Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) option.

Select it and then click on Properties again.

Now, check the box and enter the DNS server address manually.

Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8

Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

Click on OK and then restart your PC.

Enable UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) for your router

Players should enable UPnP (Image via YouTube/Tech Guy)

This is another necessary setting that should be kept enabled if you wish to play GTA Online smoothly. This involves opening your NAT type for the router so that it can properly connect with others. Follow the instructions given below to do so:

Open your web browser and type your router IP address.

It can be found under the router.

Now, either look for Advanced Settings, LAN settings, or System Settings.

Under there, you will find the UPnP Configuration option.

Enable the option and save the setting.

You can also try Port Forwarding if the issue persists.

Tweak the network settings on your console

Console users can follow these methods to fix the GTA Online Unknown Network Error (Image via YouTube/MWS)

Players facing the GTA Online Unknown Network Error on a console can tweak some of the network settings by following these steps:

Open your console and go to Settings> Network Settings.

Go to Advanced Settings> Alternate MAC Address> Clear.

Once your console restarts, go to the Advanced Settings> DNS Settings> Manual.

Now, type the following address:

Primary: 8.8.8.8

Secondary: 8.8.4.4

If none of these methods resolved the GTA Online Unknown Network Error, then it is best to raise a ticket with Rockstar Games and let them handle the situation.

FAQs about GTA Online

Does GTA Online often throw these types of errors?

Yes, players can regularly encounter these types of network errors when playing GTA Online.

Does Rockstar Games fix these issues?

Most of the time, Rockstar Games rolls out a background patch update to resolve these types of issues.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback