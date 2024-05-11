5 extremely fun FiveM mods for GTA 5 in 2024

FiveM mods for GTA 5 are some of the best mods that players can install. They offer a wide range of options and add several fun things to the game that are otherwise unavailable. However, it can be challenging to find the best mods due to the sheer number of available options. On top of that, not every mod is fun, making the choice even more difficult, especially for new players.

Hence, players must do the due research before installing mods. This is mainly because these third-party codes can cause unnecessary issues in the game. Inexperienced users often end up making this mistake and run into problems in the game.

So, this article will list five of the best FiveM mods for GTA 5 that offer lots of fun and entertainment.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion. Players can install these mods using the FiveMods application.

5 of the best FiveM mods for GTA 5 if you're looking to have fun

1) Character Appearance Improvements

This mod enhances the character graphics and textures (Image via YouTube/FiveMods)

The Character Appearance Improvements is one of the most popular and must-have FiveM mods for GTA 5. Not only does it overhaul the quality of character designs but also allows players to change their own character models with high-quality texture ones.

This is a really fun mod too thanks to the numerous customization options as well as all the improvements that it offers. Playing the game with regular old characters can get boring so installing the Character Appearance Improvements mods will come in handy.

2) NVE

NVE is an amazing graphics mod for GTA 5 (Image via YouTube/WolfyGoinDark)

NVE is one of the most stunning graphics mods for GTA 5. Players can use it to tweak several things ranging from adding volumetric clouds to changing the streetlight's color. This will bring significant changes to the single-player campaign mode of the game allowing players using FiveM to have a much better experience.

Installing the NVE alongside other shader or graphics enhancement mods for GTA 5 can work wonders. It will change the looks and aesthetics of the game making it much more pleasing to the eyes. So, if you're looking to have fun and want something amazing, then NVE is one of the best FiveM mods for GTA 5 that will allow you to do so.

3) Ethereal Gunpack

This mod adds stunning weapon skins to the game (Image via FiveMods Blog)

Weapon enthusiasts of GTA 5 would be happy to install this gun mod for the game. The Ethereal Gunpack offers a wide range of skins and upgraded textures for all the weapons in the game. This not only makes them look stylish but also graphically enhanced than before.

This is one of the best FiveM mods for GTA 5 that changes how the weapons look in the game. Players trying to have a different experience than usual would love using the various amazing skins that come with this mod pack. The skins are available for every weapon in the game ranging from pistols to rifles.

4) Ballistics Audio Enhanced

One of the biggest complaints about GTA 5 has been the subpar weapon sounds. They don't sound realistic at all which can be disappointing for several players. However, installing the Ballistics Audio Enhanced mod for FiveM will turn things around for good.

Not only does this mod make the weapons sound louder but also deeper and much more realistic. This allows firefights to be much more immersive. So, anyone looking for more fun and realistic weapon sounds should definitely install one of the best FiveM mods for GTA 5.

5) Autumn Vibe

This is one of the best visual FiveM mods for GTA 5 (Image via YouTube/FiveMods)

Autumn Vibe is among the best FiveM mods for GTA 5 which transforms the game to a huge extent. Players will see a completely different season inside the game with the vegetation going orange and leaves blowing all over the place. This mod creates perfect Autumn weather for users making the overall gaming experience ethereal.

So, if you're tired of the same landscape and want to explore the world of GTA 5 in a new variation then Autumn Vibe will allow you to do so. The overhauled graphics and textures also help make things look much better.

FAQs about GTA 5 mods

Are GTA 5 mods legal?

Yes, installing mods for the single-player campaign of the game is completely legal.

Can I get banned for using mods?

Players won't get banned for using the mods in the single-player mode of the game. However, using mods in GTA Online can land you in trouble.

Do mods make GTA 5 fun?

Yes, installing the right mods can make the game super fun. This can range from enhancing the graphics to adding more content.

