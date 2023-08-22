5 GTA Online vehicles that should get buffed in GTA 6

There are several GTA Online vehicles that could use a little more love from Rockstar Games, so it would be nice to see them buffed in GTA 6 or another future game. The title has hundreds of vehicles, many of which are inefficient to use. It is worth noting that this article does not cover leaks or guarantee that any of the following entries will appear in the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Everything discussed below is merely about vehicles that should get buffed should they return in GTA 6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective. This list is not solely about vehicles that debuted in GTA Online, as some entries could have come from past games.

Five vehicles that appear in GTA Online yet could use a buff if they return in GTA 6

1) Rhino Tank

A Rhino Tank (Image via GTA Wiki)

Tanks tend to be surprisingly weak and inefficient to use in GTA Online, especially when it comes to this entry. It can be blown up by four homing missile hits. By comparison, several civilian cars that can use Imani Tech modifications need 12 of the same explosive to go up in flames. Militaries are apparently better off contacting Imani for their armored needs than relying on tanks.

That makes the Rhino Tank feel terrible to drive in the modern meta, where much of everything in Freemode seems to pack homing missiles. It used to feel amazing to drive in games prior to Grand Theft Auto 5, so it would be nice if it got buffed to be formidable again in GTA 6.

2) Ruiner 2000

A Ruiner 2000 (Image via Rockstar Games)

For something that costs $3,750,000 by default, you would expect this car to be a lot better than it actually is. GTA Online's Ruiner 2000 is an automobile that has been power crept since it's quite old. It has a missile launcher with good accuracy in exchange for poor range. However, it crumbles against any explosive and has no countermeasures to deter a competent player from blowing it up.

The real kicker is that several other vehicles are better than the Ruiner 2000, primarily because of the latter's high price for its lackluster content. Funnily enough, this car already got buffed since it used to cost $5,745,600, which was insanely overpriced.

If it appeared in GTA 6, a larger price cut would be appreciated.

3) Chernobog

A Chernobog (Image via Rockstar Games)

The anti-air capabilities of the Chernobog are great, but it's hard to believe this military vehicle is as vulnerable to explosives as it is. It looks like the truck has armored plating, yet a single missile blows it up. That's pretty unfortunate since it's quite slow and is often stationary. The uniqueness of the Chernobog's anti-air capabilities is wonderful, but it could use a buff to its defensive capacity in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Of course, it's too early to tell what GTA 6's Online metagame will be like in the future. There is always a chance that Rockstar learns from their mistakes in GTA Online and makes the sequel less reliant on futuristic content with unrealistic vehicles having homing missiles.

If the company eventually repeats the same meta trends in GTA 6, then the Chernobog would likely end up as a sitting duck once again.

4) Weaponized Conada

A Weaponized Conada (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online's Weaponized Conada debuted quite recently to disappointing reception. Its high price of $3,385,000 and lack of various useful features like countermeasures make this helicopter rather unimpressive. This chopper is based on the MD Helicopters 969 Twin Attack, which has eight-place seating.

Despite that, the GTA Online version only has a vehicle capacity of two, which is oddly small. It would be nice if GTA 6 buffed this helicopter in some manner (vehicle capacity, weapons, etc.) since there was good fanfare for the chopper prior to its debut, yet it ultimately ended up falling flat.

5) Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat

A Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boats already lack much of a niche in GTA Online since several other vehicles can land on or go underwater. However, the Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat is the biggest disappointment in its class due to costing $2,955,000. Its only weapons are some machine guns, and it's vulnerable to getting blown up by a single homing missile.

Not to mention a top speed of 36.8 mph is pathetic even by boat standards. It would be awesome if GTA 6 figured out a way to make boats more viable, especially the Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat, since it is way overpriced for its non-existent niche.

Unless you're loaded with cash from GTA Online money glitches, heists, or sell missions, then it's best to avoid the Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat.

