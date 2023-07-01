5 GTA Online vehicles similar to Vapid Liberator in 2023, ranked

The Vapid Liberator is one of the few Monster Trucks in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. While it was initially available for $556,511, Rockstar Games removed the vehicle with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, the Monster Truck is free through July 5, 2023, as part of the Independence Day update and can be claimed from the Warstock Cache and Carry website.

Unfortunately, the Liberator does not offer much to players performance-wise. Nevertheless, there are a few alternatives that share their looks and also have some utility. That said, here is a ranked list of five GTA Online vehicles similar to the Vapid Liberator in 2023.

Bravado Sasquatch and 4 more GTA Online vehicles similar to the Vapid Liberator in 2023 ranked

5) Cheval Marshall

Cheval Marshall is a huge Monster Truck falling in the Off-Road Cars category in GTA Online. It was added to the game in 2014 and is available in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. However, it only costs $500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry in the game's online mode.

Like the Vapid Liberator, Marshall is a Pegasus vehicle. Hence, players won't lose space in their garages. While several variants of this car, themed on 25 real-life countries, are available, it has an abysmal top speed of just 80.25 mph or 129.15 km/h.

4) Karin Everon

Karin Everon was added with the Diamond Casino Heist GTA Online update based on the Arctic Truck, Toyota Hilux AT37. It has massive wheels and the body of a pickup truck. As far as performance is concerned, it can hit a top speed of 106.50 mph or 171.39 km/h and features decent acceleration for a lap time of 1:09.805.

However, Everon's handling and brakes are more of an issue. Nevertheless, those interested can purchase it for $1,475,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Alternatively, players can unlock their Trade Price of $1,106,250 by completing the Diamond Casino Heist finale as the leader.

3) Declasse Draugur

The GTA Online Declasse Draugur is not precisely a Monster Truck but can be considered a modernized version of them. It is an Off-Road vehicle that was added in 2022 and inspired by the Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

While Draugur's top speed of 112.00 mph or 180.25 km/h is above average at best, its acceleration is pretty good. Its standard price on Southern San Andreas Super Autos is $1,870,000 but can be reduced to $1,402,500 by unlocking its Trade Price.

2) Benefactor Bruiser

Benefactor Bruiser is a highly unusual-looking Monster Truck that can only be attained by customizing the Benefactor Glendale in the Arena Workshop. The total cost amounts to $1,809,000, albeit high, which is justified by the features it packs.

These include deployable proximity mines, a Rocket Boost, and a variety of weapons. It is pretty sturdy and can take multiple hits from explosives. Unfortunately, the Bruiser can only go as fast as 110.50 mph or 117.83 km/h and has poor acceleration.

1) Bravado Sasquatch

Bravado Sasquatch is one of the most unique Monster Trucks in the game. While its wheels are massive, the body resembles vintage cars like most in this category. It also cannot be attained by usual methods.

Players must first get the Bravado Rat Truck and then pay additional money to transform it into the Sasquatch from the Arena Workshop. This brings the total expenditure to $1,568,375. While the cost is somewhat high, one can complete heists or use a GTA Online money glitch to recover the investment quickly.

In terms of utility, the Sasquatch can hit a top speed of 121.25 mph or 195.13 km/h and can be equipped with proximity mines and various weapons via customization.

