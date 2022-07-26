What time do GTA Online updates usually release?

GTA Online’s new summer DLC update is nearly here, bringing new features and a significant gameplay overhaul to the game.

The Criminal Enterprises is one of the most ambitious updates in the game's history. Rockstar is bringing new missions, vehicles, nerfs, and payout increases. With all the new content dropping, it is good for players to keep track of the timeline so they can engage with it immediately.

Release-time for GTA Online update

A prediction of timings for GTA Online's update rollout (Image via Ben)

GTA Online has a history of rolling out updates globally, especially for its significant DLCs, at the same time. Going by previous updates, a GTA insider developed a helpful chart with predicted timings for the upcoming DLC rollout. One of the Rockstar insiders, Ben, recently shared a timezone map of the rollout globally:

According to the insider, the update will drop in:

Alberta, CA – 04:00 AM

Seattle, US – 03:00 AM

Los Santos, US – 03:00 AM

São Paulo – 07:00 AM

London UK – 11:00 AM

Madrid, ES – 11:00 AM

Berlin, DE – 12:00 PM

Paris, France – 12:00 PM

Moscow, RU – 01:00 PM

Riyadh, SA – 01:00 PM

Nagpur, IN – 03:00 PM

Beijing, CN – 06:00 PM

Perth, AU – 06:00 PM

Seoul, SK – 07:00 PM

Tokyo, JP – 07:00 PM

Sydney, AU – 08:00 PM

Christchurch, NZ – 10:00 PM

Times are subject to change and it may release earlier. Tune in an hour in advance, as always I'll be on the clock.

As mentioned in the tweet above, players should note that these timings are subject to change and can also drop an hour or two in advance.

The Criminal Enterprises update will add new missions to GTA Online

Rockstar has done a marvelous job setting the tone for the upcoming update. As seen in the Criminal Enterprises trailer, gas prices are skyrocketing while temperatures are rising rapidly. But business tycoons are making more profits than ever.

It looks like someone is behind this sudden spike in gas prices that has now caught the attention of the International Affairs Agency (IAA). Their suspicions are on the corrupt Duggan petrochemical family. Players must help the IAA by going undercover and investigating the situation in the new Operation Paper Trail.

Moreover, the Criminal Enterprises update is adding new missions/quests to existing businesses in the game. The following is a brief of everything new in each type of business:

Executives – New side mission, new staff member Lupe, and two new Source Missions to source Special Cargo

Gunrunners – New delivery daily mission, two new Resupply Missions, and the ability to increase research by a call

Bikers – The ability to customize clients’ bikes to sell for profit, a new Bar Resupply mission, and two new Clubhouse Contracts.

Nightclub Owners – The ability to launch Club missions via call, two new Club missions, and maintain vibes at the club by ejecting troublemakers

As promised by Rockstar, the update also increases payouts no matter what players do in the game. This includes:

Increased Race and Adversary Mode payouts

Increased Heists and The Doomsday Heist payouts

Increased payouts for MC Members, Associates, Bodyguards, and more

Players can also expect new wheels to roam around in Los Santos. From exotic hypercars to everybody’s favorite Tuner vehicles. In a press release, Rockstar stated:

“There will be plenty of new ways to cut a route between points A and B in The Criminal Enterprises, with new vehicles arriving throughout the summer and beyond. Two new Imani Tech-eligible vehicles will be available to take advantage of special upgrades from F. Clinton and Partner’s expert hacker, including remote control, missile lock-on jammer, and more.”

This is the most significant update on GTA Online and it looks like Rockstar is back on track. With so much new stuff, players will likely take a while to unpack as developers work on the next big thing.

