GTA streamer Nought gives Franklin the biggest house upgrade in GTA 5 using mods 

YouTube streamer Nought is not shy about spending his money in GTA 5 using mods. Some of his viewers have seen him go from no money to a trillionaire in-game in a single day before.

Nought has decided to give back to Franklin for all of his hard work over the years and upgrade his house to mega-base status.

This article will discuss what happened when GTA 5 streamer Nought gave Franklin the biggest house upgrade in GTA 5 using mods.

Nought builds a dream house and base in GTA 5 using mods

Nought starts the video by describing how he will build an enormous base. It will be situated in, under, and over a massive area around Franklin's current home. He shows viewers his blueprints and then pays the contractors $1trillion to get started on the job.

While Nought waits for the base to be built, he takes a job for Simeon. Simeon has taken Franklin's car and wants him to retrieve another stolen vehicle to get it back. Nought as Franklin quickly retrieves a solid gold supercar for Simeon to get his Buffalo back.

He decides to take a nap by the observatory before heading back the next day to see the base.

The base comes with helicopters and sentry guns on the rooftop

View of Franklin's upgraded house (Image via Sportskeeda)

At first glance, this looks like an impressive house upgrade in GTA 5 using mods. On looking around the surrounding area, Nought also spots many things built onto the reservoir behind Frank's house. There seems to be a tunnel of some sort and a Cargobob in the distance. He decides to go into the house to investigate further.

Nought takes a stroll around Frank's upgraded house and heads up to the roof. The rooftop houses several different helicopters and massive artillery of sentry guns. He even has a "mass destruction bunker" under a helipad where he stores missiles.

A garage full of cars and a vault stacked with valuables

"Mass Destruction Bunker" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Downstairs, Nought enters an enormous garage full of cars. He wanders through various tunnels and doors, finding a vehicle workshop and many teleporting circles and elevators. On trying some of these elevators, he discovers another garage, a lounge, and even prison cells.

Nought excitedly shows what else is underground at the base in GTA 5 using mods. It is a cache of riches. Frank's vault has everything from watches and cash to jewels and gold. And as if that was not enough, Nought then discovers that there is a cash factory too.

The base is stocked with supplies and weapons

Franklin's never has to worry about money again (Image via Sportkseeda)

Nought explores the lower levels of the mega-base and keeps discovering new rooms. He finds a control room full of computer tech and Franklin's armory and shooting range with destructible mannequins. The armory downstairs is definitely enough to survive through any enemy attack.

Before leaving the underground bunker, Nought passes through a fully stocked cafeteria and storage room. There is everything GTA 5 fans can imagine, from snacks to hot-dog carts and from gasoline to an ice cream machine.

Nought then enters a hangar with more helipads. He decides to test out the teleportation ability and finds it works like a dream. He ends up on the roof again before taking a chopper back down and finding the last, most extensive part of the base underground.

The enormous aiplane hangar

The final thing that Nought shows his viewers is his gigantic airplane hangar full of military jets. This base is undoubtedly the largest and most impressive one ever built in GTA 5 using mods.

Leaving the base via the underground hangar (Image via Sportskeeda)

Leaving his base via the mysterious tunnel in the reservoir, which turns out to be a runway, Nought flies away in a B-11 Strikeforce and jokes about bombing Michael before ending yet another amazing video.

