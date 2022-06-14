5 best mods that make GTA Vice City worth replaying in 2022

The GTA series is regarded as one of the best franchises for the open-world action-adventure genre. The main titles include Grand Theft Auto Three, Four, Five, San Andreas, and Vice City.

The last title tells the story of Tommy Vercetti, one of the most loved protagonists. It was released in 2006, so it does not hold up to the high graphical standards expected by gamers today.

That said, the modding community associated with the franchise has always been active.

These mods put GTA Vice City back on the map

5) Save Anywhere Mod

Not all mods for a GTA game are targeted towards graphics and gameplay. Some just make life easier. The Save Anywhere Mod by WastedHymn adds a much-needed feature that the title lacked upon release.

In Vice City, gamers cannot initiate a 'save game' function in the open world. They must visit the Ocean View Hotel and walk up to the 'Pink Cassette' in the lobby.

The title also lacked mission checkpoints, which resulted in hard resets if Tommy died during demanding missions. This mod adds a quintessential quality of life feature and allows users to relax while playing the game.

4) METV Radio-Custom 80s Radio Station

Vice City has always been popular for its beats (Image via Sportskeeda)

In an open-world game, GTA players often enjoy driving around and taking in the sights. But it isn't a drive without some great music playing on the radio.

Vice City allows them to use the in-game radio wheel to switch through a few great stations. But none of them had all the hits from the 80s, the era the game is set in.

The METV Radio-Custom 80s Radio Station mod by Nikki Wright adds an extra radio station with seven hours of foot-tapping 80s music. The station features legends like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Duran Duran, Blondie, and many more.

3) Silent Patch

Speaking of Quality of Life upgrades, Silent has curated a great mod called the Silent Patch. It makes Vice City playable on modern systems without any hiccups and irons out more than just a few bugs.

To start, gamers have lots of issues with the mouse and its behavior when playing this game on modern systems. This mod ensures that the horizontal and vertical sensitivities match perfectly and prevents mouse locks.

Frame rates are a constant nightmare that needs fixing as the lag spikes render the title unplayable. This mod applies the right amount of frame rate limit to ensure it runs smoothly.

It also deals with numerous problems that clash with the new Windows 10 operating system. Lastly, Silent Patch makes the game visually acceptable on 16:9 resolutions.

2) Vice City Multiplayer

GTA 5 continues to be popular almost nine years after its release due to the online mode that helps it remain culturally relevant. However, Vice City never had any multiplayer game modes.

The VC-MP Development Team developed a mod that enables players to log into multiplayer servers from anywhere in the world. Gamers even have the freedom to create dedicated servers with many scripting capabilities to make the experience customizable.

This mod is excellent for those looking for an RP experience in Vice City.

1) Tommy Vercetti HD and Skins

GTA Vice City came out almost two decades ago, and the graphics were top-notch. However, players who play modern games will suffer from eye sores as the title now looks janky and Minecraft-ish.

The Tommy Vercetti HD mod created by lunchxbles, mrx16, and ElChango enhances the textures of the protagonist. It will make the character stick out against the pixely surroundings, but it will surely enhance the experience. This is because gamers will be staring at Tommy's back for most of the game.

The mod also allows them to switch between a few skins made for Tommy.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

