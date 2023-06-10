5 hacks to make money fast in GTA Online before San Andreas Mercenaries update

The release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest summer DLC, San Andreas Mercenaries, is just a few days away. Based on whatever Rockstar Games has revealed about the update, its campaign missions look exhilarating, and the story, is quite interesting. It will also introduce a bunch of new vehicles to the game and upgrades for existing ones, like the Mammoth Avenger.

That said, there is a big chance that players will have to spend a significant amount of in-game money to progress further in the campaign. In that regard, here are five hacks to make money fast in GTA Online before the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

VIP Work and Challenges, and 4 more hacks to make money fast in GTA Online before San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Operation Paper Trail missions

Operation Paper Trail is a series of six campaign missions that were added with the Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. As part of this operation, players work for the International Affairs Agency (IAA) and examine the Federal Investigation Bureau's (FIB) suspicious activities. Here are the names of all Operation Paper Trail missions in GTA Online:

Intelligence

Counterintelligence

Extraction

Asset Seizure

Operation Paper Trail

Cleanup

These missions are assigned by a returning character, Agent United Liberty Paper (ULP). Through June 12, 2023, players will be given double the regular in-game cash and RP for completing each of these missions. Hence, it is a great way to prepare for the update before it launches.

2) VIP Work and Challenges

GTA Online VIP Work and Challenges is an optional piece of work that players can take up while in Freemode. Like Operation Paper Trail, Rockstar Games has increased its payout to twice the usual amount until June 13, 2023. To start this, players must register as VIPs in the Interaction Menu and then request work.

Gamers can choose from 17 types of VIP Work and Challenges available in the game. However, they can only register as a VIP for four real-life hours, post which a 12-hour cooldown period begins.

3) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online is among the best and fastest money hacks. This quest has two phases: a few setup missions and a finale. While it is free for first-time players, each following attempt costs $25,000. It takes 30 to 45 minutes to complete all setup missions.

The finale can be done quickly if players employ a stealth-based approach. Moreover, the game rewards an Elite Challenge bonus amount if the finale is completed within 15 minutes without failing any hacks. The final payout of this heist is well over $1,000,000 if players also collect secondary targets.

4) Los Santos Drug Wars missions

Los Santos Drug Wars is a two-part GTA Online DLC that concluded in March 2023 with The Last Dose update. It has 11 missions that can be infinitely repeated and pay a good amount of money. In fact, Rockstar Games has even permanently increased the payout of all five Last Dose missions.

Hence, players can stock up their in-game bank accounts before the San Andreas Mercenaries update releases. Completing the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC also unlocks the Acid Lab business in the game.

5) Fooligan Jobs

GTA Online Fooligan Jobs unlock once players complete all six First Dose (Los Santos Drug Wars' first installment) missions. These can be started by ringing-up Dax and asking for work. The following five Fooligan Jobs are available in the game:

Working Remotely

Liquid Assets

Heavy Metal

Crop Dustin'

Write-Off

One of them gets assigned randomly upon calling Dax and pays up to $50,000 after successful completion. They are also repeatable and a great hack to make money fast without any investment.

Poll : Do you feel ready for the San Andreas Mercenaries update? Yes No 0 votes