Here’s what GTA Online players save with discounts this week (December 8-12)

GTA Online recently released a brand new weekly update, allowing players to save plenty of money when they purchase select items. Throughout this week, players can avail a discount between 20%-50% on a variety of different things, including Agencies, weapons, vehicles, aircraft, and more.
The game's showroom cars are also available at massively discounted prices, making it the best time for players to grab a new set of wheels. All of these discounts are expected to run until the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC releases next week.
Complete list of items with amazing discounts in GTA Online this week (December 8 – December 12)
GTA Online’s upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars update is just around the corner and Rockstar Games wants to make sure that everyone's prepared before its arrival. Players can take advantage of great discounts on various in-game items until December 12, 2022.
From properties to personal vehicles, there's something for everyone at this time. Here’s a complete list of discounted items in GTA Online as part of this week’s content update:
- All types of ammo (Including Mk II rounds) – 50% off
- Agencies – 40% off
- Agency Armory – 40% off
- Vehicle Workshop – 40% off
- Vom Feuer Precision Rifle – 30% off ($315,000)
- Vom Feuer Service Carbine – 30% off ($259,000)
- Übermacht Rhinehart – 30% off ($1,118,600)
- Dewbauchee Champion – 30% off ($2,096,500 - $1,572,375)
- Pfister Astron – 30% off ($1,106,000)
- Pegassi Ignus – 30% off ($1,935,500)
- Lampadati Cinquemila – 30% off ($1,218,000)
- Declasse Draugur – 30% off ($1,309,000 - $981,750)
- Invetero Coquette D10 – 30% off ($1,057,000)
- Lampadati Corsita – 30% off ($1,256,500)
- Buckingham Conada – 20% off ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)
- Declasse Vigero ZX – 20% off ($1,557,600)
Furthermore, Rockstar has encouraged players to help out Franklin this week and take advantage of the discounts. In their latest Newswire post, they stated:
“Help Franklin and his company of associates service the needs of Los Santos’ elite clientele by purchasing an Agency, with options to add a Vehicle Workshop or Armory, all for 40% off.”
Additionally, the vehicle discounts look great as all showroom cars are included in the list. Here are five that players can test drive with at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Declasse Draugur – 30% off
- Dewbauchee Champion – 30% off
- Pfister Astron – 30% off
- Lampadati Cinquemila – 30% off
- Pegassi Ignus – 30% off
Luxury Autos' showroom cars are also available at discounts this week, but players won’t be able to test drive them:
- Lampadati Corsita – 30% off
- Declasse Vigero ZX – 20% off
Besides these discounts, players can also get several bonuses and rewards this week as part of the content update:
1.5X GTA$ and RP
- Payphone Hits
2X GTA$ and RP
- ULP Missions
- Ammu-Nation Contract Missions
- Export Mixed Goods
- Bunker Sell Missions
- Business Battles
- Resurrection Adversary Mode
- Collection Time Adversary Mode
Podium vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Dinka Postlude
Prize Ride (LS Car Meet)
- Truffade Z-Type
Players can also unlock a free Black Broker Flat Cap and Black Beat Off Earphones by completing the Business Battles Event Cargo.
Finally, GTA+ members can enjoy the following benefits until December 12, 2022:
- Panther Statue (guaranteed) Target once every week during The Cayo Perico Heist
- Free Bulletproof Helmets
- Free Utility Vests
- Still Slipping Tie-dye Tee
- Still Slipping Tie-dye Cap
- 50% extra cash on The Humane Labs Raid, The Fleeca Job, Series A Funding, The Prison Break, and The Pacific Standard Job
- Double Car Meet Rep in LS Car Meet Races
- Other GTA+ member bonuses
With GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC scheduled to be released next Tuesday, it's the best time for players to save thousands of their hard-earned money on every purchase via discounts.
