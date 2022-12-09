Here’s what GTA Online players save with discounts this week (December 8-12)

GTA Online recently released a brand new weekly update, allowing players to save plenty of money when they purchase select items. Throughout this week, players can avail a discount between 20%-50% on a variety of different things, including Agencies, weapons, vehicles, aircraft, and more.

The game's showroom cars are also available at massively discounted prices, making it the best time for players to grab a new set of wheels. All of these discounts are expected to run until the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC releases next week.

Complete list of items with amazing discounts in GTA Online this week (December 8 – December 12)

GTA Online’s upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars update is just around the corner and Rockstar Games wants to make sure that everyone's prepared before its arrival. Players can take advantage of great discounts on various in-game items until December 12, 2022.

From properties to personal vehicles, there's something for everyone at this time. Here’s a complete list of discounted items in GTA Online as part of this week’s content update:

All types of ammo (Including Mk II rounds) – 50% off

Agencies – 40% off

Agency Armory – 40% off

Vehicle Workshop – 40% off

Vom Feuer Precision Rifle – 30% off ($315,000)

Vom Feuer Service Carbine – 30% off ($259,000)

Übermacht Rhinehart – 30% off ($1,118,600)

Dewbauchee Champion – 30% off ($2,096,500 - $1,572,375)

Pfister Astron – 30% off ($1,106,000)

Pegassi Ignus – 30% off ($1,935,500)

Lampadati Cinquemila – 30% off ($1,218,000)

Declasse Draugur – 30% off ($1,309,000 - $981,750)

Invetero Coquette D10 – 30% off ($1,057,000)

Lampadati Corsita – 30% off ($1,256,500)

Buckingham Conada – 20% off ($1,960,000 - $1,470,000)

Declasse Vigero ZX – 20% off ($1,557,600)

Furthermore, Rockstar has encouraged players to help out Franklin this week and take advantage of the discounts. In their latest Newswire post, they stated:

“Help Franklin and his company of associates service the needs of Los Santos’ elite clientele by purchasing an Agency, with options to add a Vehicle Workshop or Armory, all for 40% off.”

Additionally, the vehicle discounts look great as all showroom cars are included in the list. Here are five that players can test drive with at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Luxury Autos' showroom cars are also available at discounts this week, but players won’t be able to test drive them:

Besides these discounts, players can also get several bonuses and rewards this week as part of the content update:

1.5X GTA$ and RP

Payphone Hits

2X GTA$ and RP

ULP Missions

Ammu-Nation Contract Missions

Export Mixed Goods

Bunker Sell Missions

Business Battles

Resurrection Adversary Mode

Collection Time Adversary Mode

Podium vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Dinka Postlude

Prize Ride (LS Car Meet)

Truffade Z-Type

Players can also unlock a free Black Broker Flat Cap and Black Beat Off Earphones by completing the Business Battles Event Cargo.

Finally, GTA+ members can enjoy the following benefits until December 12, 2022:

Panther Statue (guaranteed) Target once every week during The Cayo Perico Heist

Free Bulletproof Helmets

Free Utility Vests

Still Slipping Tie-dye Tee

Still Slipping Tie-dye Cap

50% extra cash on The Humane Labs Raid, The Fleeca Job, Series A Funding, The Prison Break, and The Pacific Standard Job

Double Car Meet Rep in LS Car Meet Races

Other GTA+ member bonuses

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, 2X GTA$ and RP on Gunrunning Sell Missions, bonuses on Exporting Mixed Goods, and more right now in GTA Online: Get to the bottom of the gas price crisis and earn Double Rewards on all Operation Paper Trail Missions.Plus, 2X GTA$ and RP on Gunrunning Sell Missions, bonuses on Exporting Mixed Goods, and more right now in GTA Online: rsg.ms/704f133 Get to the bottom of the gas price crisis and earn Double Rewards on all Operation Paper Trail Missions.Plus, 2X GTA$ and RP on Gunrunning Sell Missions, bonuses on Exporting Mixed Goods, and more right now in GTA Online: rsg.ms/704f133 https://t.co/Y30hGA4aor

With GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC scheduled to be released next Tuesday, it's the best time for players to save thousands of their hard-earned money on every purchase via discounts.

