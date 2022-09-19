How to access the Nightclub computer in GTA Online

GTA Online has a lot of businesses that players can own and run as a source of passive income. Nightclubs are one of the most lucrative of them as clubs can store other illicit goods and also serve as an operations hub.

GTA Online Nightclubs can be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosure website and can serve as either a Safehouse or a business property where the player can relax. The name can be chosen from a list of preset options, along with lights, storage, dancers, and dry ice.

Nightclubs require players to pick one and improve their reputation from scratch. Three setup jobs need to be conducted by players - staff, equipment and recruiting a DJ. The entire nightclub is then managed from the computer in the office, which we will talk about in this article.

GTA Online's Nightclub is managed completely from the office computer

Once a Nightclub is purchased, players will go through a cutscene where they meet Tony. After the cutscene, he will take them around the Nightclub and they will be required to access the computer in the office upstairs to manage the entire Nightclub from one place. The following message will be shown on the screen:

"Access the computer in your office upstairs to begin setting up the Nightclub. Log in and select a Set Up option to get started."

Once upstairs, the player will be shown a private office which will have two desks, one for them and one for Tony. Next, the office computer will be shown around with the Nightclub's name.

Upon walking close to the computer, there will be a prompt showing the key to press to sit down:

Press the appropriate key to sit down.

Look for a prompt to access the Nightclub Management app.

Look for another prompt stand up and leave.

The Nightclub setup

GTA Online players will be required to set up staff and equipment by choosing either of the options from the office computer before full access is given to managing the Nightclub. To set up staff:

Look for the Staff Set Up option on the management app.

Click on it to start a minor side mission.

Pick up the Head Bartender, Head Bouncer, and the Warehouse Technician.

Each staff will be in a different location.

Pick up the staff in any order.

To set up equipment:

Look for the Equipment Set Up option on the management app.

Click on it to start a minor side mission.

Head to the location where an open party is going on with sound system setup on a truck.

Steal the truck and take it back to the Nightclub to complete equipment setup.

To setup Nightclub's Resident DJ:

Pick up the Resident DJ at Los Santos International Airport.

Solomun will have a flight problem and end up landing quite some distance away.

Follow the plane and pick up the DJ from the landing site.

Take him back to the Nightclub..

After this, Tony will show private offices and basement warehouses to players where the real business will go down, with supplies being stocked in the basement before they're sold.

Nightclub Management from the office computer

The private office will always be upstairs in every Nightclub, and players can access the office computer by taking the lift or going around the stairs to reach the office.

To manage the Nightclub, the office computer will have a Management app. It will display sub-menus to manage and promote the Nightclub, choose the next DJ, manage the warehouse and stocks, and sell goods. The final option will allow players to upgrade their security, staff, and equipment.

GTA Online players will need to:

Access the Interactive menu.

Choose SecuroServ.

Choose Become a CEO.

An important aspect of management is Warehouse Management in the basement. GTA Online players will need to own another business to make full use of it. These may include the following:

Methamphetamine Lab

Weed Farm

Document Forgery Office

Counterfeit Cash FactoryGunrunning Bunker

Cocaine Lockup

Special Cargo Warehouse or Hangar

Warehouse technicians will work on acquiring goods that can then be sold either individually or in bulk or for real money, and one can even take up special orders before selling stock.

GTA Online players will have a technician named Yohan who's available for free, and one can assign him to stock up on goods for one of these businesses:

Organic Produce

Printing & Copying

Cash Creation

Cargo and Shipments

Sporting Goods

South American Imports

Pharmaceutical Research

It will depend on the external businesses players already run in GTA Online, such as Special Cargo Warehouse, Bunker, and MC Businesses. To maximize their potential earnings, they need to buy other properties.

The final upgrades mentioned above include the following:

Equipment Upgrade : $1,425,000

: $1,425,000 Staff Upgrade: $475,000

$475,000 Security Upgrade: $695,000

These upgrades help keep the club safe from attack, while also doubling down on production and staff upgrades, allowing the club to keep up its popularity. GTA Online Nightclubs can be an entertaining source of income if done right.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

