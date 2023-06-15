How can GTA Online players activate San Andreas Mercenaries DLC?

The GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is the most recent update to the multiplayer game, and it is now available on all major gaming platforms. Rockstar Games released the most anticipated DLC on June 13, 2023, around 2:30 p.m. IST, and anyone who wants to play either the Story Mode or multiplayer version of the game must update to the latest patch. However, the DLC can be activated in a variety of ways.

While veteran players are already familiar with the method, many new players have difficulty downloading and installing the game. Rockstar Games also did not provide a step-by-step guide, making it more difficult. This article explains how GTA Online players can download, install, and activate the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Everything to know before playing the GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is now available on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Following are the steps to download and install the update in the game:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Open the games library. Select Grand Theft Auto 5 and check for updates. Download the update, after which it should install automatically.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One

Open the games library. Select Grand Theft Auto 5 and check for updates. Download and install the update.

Rockstar Games provides Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online for PC via various websites, each with its own set of procedures. The GTA update is available for download from the Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The steps are as follows:

Rockstar Games Laucher

Open Rockstar Games Launcher. Select Grand Theft Auto 5 on the left panel. Click on Update.

Steam

Open Steam. Go to the Library tab. Click on Grand Theft Auto 5. The Update button should appear, replacing the Play button.

Epic Games Store

Open Epic Games Store. Go to the Library tab. Select Grand Theft Auto 5 and click on update.

Before downloading, players should be aware that the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is a major update in GTA Online and requires significant internet bandwidth. The following are the download sizes for the DLC on all platforms:

PlayStation 5: 5.5 GB

PlayStation 4: 2.291 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 12.6 GB

Xbox One: 2.63 GB

PC: 1.79 GB (Epic Games Store)

Once installed, launch the game and join any GTA Online session. Look for the big yellow C marker on the map in El Burro Heights and step on the yellow ring. This should result in a call from Charlie Reeds, after which the Grand Theft Auto Online Summer 2023 DLC will be available to play.

Poll : Have you played the new GTA Online DLC yet? Yes No 0 votes