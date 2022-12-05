This week's GTA Online update has introduced many new discounts and offers on items and jobs in GTA Online. However, one of the most exciting activities providing bonus rewards currently has to be the Double Down Adversary Mode jobs.

These missions were added in GTA Online as part of The Contract DLC earlier this year, and since then, many players have been enjoying playing the mode and grinding it regularly.

But now that playing this mode rewards gamers with 3x GTA$ and RP, every beginner looking to make money should definitely try it out. To help them in this endeavor, here is a step-by-step guide for completing Double Down jobs in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Here are the steps GTA Online players need to follow to complete Double Down successfully

1) Open the main menu and go to Rockstar Created jobs

The first thing you need to do is find and start any of the Double Down Adversary Mode jobs. The easiest way to access them would be by opening the main menu and then going to the Online tab.

After doing this, click on Jobs, then press Play Job, and open the Rockstar Created tab. Now, you will need to scroll down to the Adversary Mode tab and choose from seven different Double Down missions.

2) Choosing Double Down jobs and teams

As mentioned in the previous step, you will get seven different maps to choose from. Make sure you properly read all of the information that is offered to you when you hover over any of the Double Down jobs. The following are all of the locations where the missions will take place:

Paleto Forest Sawmill

Freight Train

Altruist Camp

Los Santos Naval Port

Pala Springs Aerial Tramway

Fort Zancudo

Cape Catfish

Once you begin a Double Down job, you will have to decide between two teams, Attackers and Hold Outs. The choice you make will be a pretty important one, as it will dictate your playing style for completing this job.

If you choose to be on the Attackers' team, you will be accompanied by three more GTA Online players. However, if you join the Hold Outs Team, you will have to control either Franklin or Lamar, and there will only be one more gamer with you.

3) Understand the main objective and difference between the two teams

If you have begun playing one of the Double Down missions as an Attacker, you will only be equipped with a short-range double-barrel shotgun. Your entire team's objective will be to eliminate the Hold Outs within four minutes.

However, if you choose to be in the Hold Outs team, then you will be given long-range rifles that you can use to defend yourself from the Attackers. Your main objective here will be to stay alive for four minutes and defend yourself from the opposition.

Attackers will be given a close-range disadvantage to make the game fairer, as there will only be two Hold-Outs members with bigger health bars. Therefore, the former team can respawn while the latter cannot. Thus, you can devise their strategy according to this game mechanic.

4) Communicate with teammates or practice RNG to win rounds

When you are on the Attackers' team, try to play this round with your friends, communicate with them constantly, and attempt to strike the Hold Outs players together. This is the most efficient strategy to win rounds; however, if you are playing with random gamers, this might be difficult.

Hence, the next alternative would be to cash in on the respawn advantage and try to kill the opposition run-and-gun style, which is basically a method of PvP where movement and high accuracy, specifically headshots, are valued.

If you are part of the Hold Outs team, the best approach will be to memorize the map and find vantage points or safe spots for cover. Hold Outs members generally spawn on higher ground than the Attackers, so you can snipe players from there as well.

These are all of the steps that GTA Online players can follow when grinding the Double Down jobs. Furthermore, for each round they win, they will get at least over $20,000. This is why this week is the perfect time to complete these missions.

