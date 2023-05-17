How to earn $1,000,000 in GTA Online easily after The Last Dose update

GTA Online has added many money-making opportunities over the years, thanks to Rockstar’s dedicated support via regular updates. Even the latest Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced many new items and features for players, including the Acid Lab business. What was once a difficult task of earning $1,000,000 in the game is now easier in 2023.

Whether running a business, participating in time trials, or completing heists, players can always find a way to earn millions in the game. This article will share some of the best ways to earn quick money in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Making $1,000,000 money in GTA Online is easy (post-The Last Dose update)

Since the release of GTA Online The Last Dose update in March 2023, players have had different options for earning millions of dollars. Depending on one’s preference, each way of generating income requires a different play style in the game.

While one can earn large sums of money options by completing a Cayo Perico Heist or Diamond Casino Heist, these may not be feasible if players don’t own a Kosatka submarine or an Arcade. However, players can opt for different ways to earn money in GTA Online.

Time Trials

Time Trials are one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online without any prior investment. These are Freemode Events that consist of short races from one point of location to another on the map. Participants need to successfully beat a par time, after which they will earn around $101,000-$104,000.

Similarly, RC Time Trials can be completed to earn $101,000-$104,000. These time trials are relatively shorter and locked to the usage of RC Bandito only.

First Dose missions

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars introduced six new First Dose missions. While players earn cash and RP on completing each, these missions will also unlock the MTL Brickade 6xx6 vehicle for free. For those who don't know about the vehicle, it is a prerequisite for running an Acid Lab in GTA Online. Getting the vehicle for free will save them $1,450,000 in-game cash.

Players will still need money to set up the Acid Lab on the back of the armored mobile laboratory, which makes playing the second half of the story necessary.

Last Dose missions

While the recent GTA Online weekly update allows players to earn 50 more cash and RP on playing The Last Dose missions, the real incentive is the one-time reward for completing them the first time. There are five Last Dose missions, and players will get $100,000 for each mission they complete. They also get an additional $100,000 for playing as a member of the Organisation or MC Club.

This allows them to earn around $600,000 in approximately one hour, depending on how fast they can beat The Last Dose story.

Acid Lab business

After completing all Last Dose missions, players should have enough money to upgrade the MTL Brickade 6x6 and get an Acid Lab fully functioning. With the ongoing boosted payout on Acid Lab Sell Missions, players can easily earn over $300,000 in a few hours.

The best part about running the business is the accessibility and replayability, allowing owners to earn $300,000 each time they sell a complete stock of Acid.

It is worth noting that players can opt for other activities in Los Santos depending on the boosted bonuses every week. This allows them enough time to hustle while they wait anxiously for the upcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Poll : 0 votes