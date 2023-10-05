How to earn 2x cash from GTA Online Special Cargo business this week (October 5-11)

GTA Online’s Halloween party has started early, with a new weekly update released earlier today, October 6. Apart from the various Adversary Mode bonuses on offer in this patch, Special Cargo business owners are also in for a special treat. From now until October 11, they can earn double cash and RP by completing Special Cargo Sell Missions and grind much faster in Los Santos' open world.

This article provides everything players need to know regarding how to start the aforementioned in GTA Online this week.

Special Cargo business is once again profitable in GTA Online this week (October 5-11)

Rockstar Games gives a boost to different businesses now and then, and GTA Online's latest weekly update is no exception. As suggested previously in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, this title's Halloween event has now started, allowing Special Cargo business owners to earn double bonuses for seven days by accomplishing Special Cargo Sell Missions.

This makes it very important to know exactly how to start doing these jobs. First, you will need a place from where you can source or buy the supplies for the missions. Purchasing an office is one of the best options for this purpose. GTA Online players can buy an Executive Office from the Dynasty 8 Executive in-game website to get started with the Special Cargo business.

Here are all the available Executive Office locations in the game currently:

Lombank West (Del Perro) - $3,100,000

$3,100,000 Maze Bank West (Del Perro) - $1,000,000 or Free with Criminal Enterprises Pack

$1,000,000 or Free with Criminal Enterprises Pack Arcadius Business Center (Pillbox Hill) - $2,250,000

$2,250,000 Maze Bank Tower (Pillbox Hill) - $4,000,000

Purchasing an office will give access to the CEO's computer, which can be used to start sourcing cargo. However, one will need a Warehouse first to store the cargo and establish the Special Cargo business. That is also a purchasable property that is only available to buy once players register themselves as CEOs in this title.

There are three different types of Warehouses:

Small - 16 crates

16 crates Medium - 42 crates

42 crates Large - 111 crates

Here are all the available Warehouse locations in GTA Online, according to their sizes:

Small Warehouses

Convenience Store Lockup (Rancho) - $250,000

Celltowa Unit (La Mesa) - $318,000

White Widow Garage (La Puerta) - $360,000

Pacific Bait Storage (Elysian Island) - $376,000

Pier 400 Utility Building (Elysian Island) - $392,000

Foreclosed Garage (West Vinewood) - $400,000

Medium Warehouses

GEE Warehouse (El Burro Heights) - $880,000

Derriere Lingerie Backlot (Del Perro) - $902,000

Fridgit Annexe (La Puerta) - $925,000

Discount Retail Unit (Downtown Vinewood) - $948,000

Disused Factory Outlet (Strawberry) - $971,000

LS Marine Building 3 (Elysian Island) - $994,000

Old Power Station (Rancho) - $1,000,000

Railyard Warehouse (La Mesa) - $1,017,000

Large Warehouses

Wholesale Furniture (Cypress Flats) - $1,900,000

West Vinewood Backlot (West Vinewood) - $2,135,000

Xero Gas Factory (LSIA) - $2,365,000

Logistics Depot (La Mesa) - $2,600,000

Bilgeco Warehouse (LSIA) - $2,825,000

Walker & Sons Warehouse (Banning) - $3,040,000

Cypress Warehouses (Cypress Flats) - $3,265,000

Darnell Bros Warehouse (La Mesa) - $3,500,000

After getting a Warehouse, you need to log in to the computer that you got after purchasing an Office as the CEO again. Then, select the purchased Warehouse, and start sourcing supplies. This will allow you to undertake Cargo Buy Missions, and after collecting a few, you can begin selling supplies from the warehouse computer during the GTA 5 Halloween 2023 event.

With the possible GTA 6 announcement coming near, it’s the best time to run this classic business in Los Santos once again.

