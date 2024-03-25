How good is Pegassi Torero XO in GTA Online after The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update?

The Pegassi Torero XO is a Supercar in GTA Online that looks amazing and performs impressively. It was added to the online multiplayer mode with the Criminal Enterprises update back in 2022 and has been quite popular ever since. However, with all the new cars that have made their way to the game, it is natural for players to wonder if this vehicle is still as relevant as it used to be.

Since the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update also added some new vehicles to the game, the community wishes to know how the Pegassi Torero XO fares against other competitors in its category. This article sheds light on this supercar in GTA Online and checks if it is still worth owning in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Pegassi Torero XO still holds quite well, even after the recent updates in GTA Online

The Pegassi Torero XO supercar in GTA Online has impressive performance and incredible top speed for a non-HSW and non-Rockst boost vehicle. This means one can easily touch 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) without any special modifications.

Moreover, the vehicle accelerates quickly and is one of the fastest when it comes to straight-line races, thanks to its V12 engine. There are only a few other vehicles that can match it on such tracks.

Since the Pegassi Torero XO is based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, it is a must-have vehicle for anyone collecting Lamborghini-based cars in GTA Online. It also comes with an active spoiler and tons of customization options that allow you to modify its appearance according to your choice.

While the Pegassi Torero XO might cost a whopping $2,890,000, it sometimes appears in the GTA Online weekly update rotations and can be bought at a discount. However, even at its standard retail price, it is still a worthy purchase thanks to its incredible performance and handling.

While it could use a little more downforce, it tackles corners relatively easily. However, it is recommended to slow down at turns to avoid crashing into barriers. Apart from that, the Pegassi Torero XO is a fun ride to own. You can also use it to reach various checkpoints when completing the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid missions in the game.

