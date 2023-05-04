How to play GTA 5 game on Android mobile devices in 2023

GTA 5 is one of the most popular and highly acclaimed games around. With the development of new technologies, gaming on mobile devices has become increasingly common. This article will guide fans through the process of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on their Android mobile devices in 2023. This will allow them to enjoy the game while on the go.

With the use of Steam Link — a mobile application that allows individuals to stream their PC games on their smartphones — one can easily access the 2013 title and experience it on their mobile devices.

Step-by-step guide to playing GTA 5 on Android devices (2023)

To play GTA 5 on Android in 2023 using Steam Link, follow these steps:

Ensure that your Android device is connected to a high-speed internet connection with low ping. Download and install the Steam Link app from the Google Play Store on your Android gadget. Make sure that you have a PC capable of running GTA 5 and have Steam installed on it. If you don't already own the game on this digital store's library, purchase the title on it. Connect your Android device to your computer using the Link app on your mobile device and the Steam application on your PC. The former program will automatically scan for nearby systems running Steam. Once connected, open Steam on your computer and navigate to the game library. Select GTA 5 and click Play. Steam Link will mirror the game from your PC to your Android device. You can now play GTA 5 on your Android gadget — using a separate controller is recommended for the best experience. You can also adjust the streaming quality and bitrate using the Advanced Settings on Steam Link.

Remember, your PC and mobile device must be on the same internet network to play GTA 5 through Steam Link.

Steam Link: Information and requirements

Steam Link is a software application developed by Valve that enables users to stream games from their personal computers onto other devices, such as mobile phones or tablets. It allows individuals to play their favorite titles remotely, so they can continue gaming while being away from their PC.

With Steam Link, you can stream your games over a local network or the internet, but Valve recommends using a wired ethernet connection or a strong Wi-Fi connection for the best performance.

Initially, the application was a physical device that functioned in the same manner as the app. It allowed users to game remotely using an HDMI connection. However, it was discontinued in November 2018. The app has taken over the function of that physical device and has become the preferred option for gamers who want to play their Steam games remotely.

The Steam Link app offers several advantages. First, it eliminates the need to carry around a bulky physical device. Secondly, it allows gamers to play their favorite games from anywhere as long as they have a stable internet connection. The app also allows individuals to multitask; they can play games while watching their favorite shows on TV.

Prerequisites for Steam Link

To run GTA 5 on Steam Link, you need to satisfy several prerequisites. First, you must have a mid-range Android device that is capable of running Steam Link. You must also have a PC that can run Rockstar Games' title. It also imperative to ensure the game is installed and updated to its latest version.

Minimum Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @2.40Ghz (4 CPUs)/AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB/AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Storage: 72 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @3.2GHz (4 CPUs)/AMD X8 FX-8350 @4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB/AMD HD 7870 2GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Storage: 72 GB of available space

Players should use a separate controller for the best experience, as touchscreen controls are not very user-friendly. If players do not already own or play GTA 5 on PC, they must purchase it through Steam, which requires an account on that platform.

