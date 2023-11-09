How to play GTA Online Kill Quota Adversary Mode? (3x bonuses)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online rarely has a dull or boring moment, as there is always some sort of activity happening across Los Santos to keep everyone invested. Rockstar Games also keeps adding bonus rewards for some missions and tasks to motivate the community to participate. This week, gamers can obtain 3x bonus cash and RP for playing the Kill Quota Adversary Mode.

This PvP (player vs player) mode is quite fun, but a lot of people don't know how to start it in GTA Online. Well, it is pretty common to be unaware of such things due to the large number of activities that the game has.

This article will dive into the details, allowing the players to gain all the information they need to participate in this mode.

Play the Kill Quota Adversary Mode this week for triple rewards in GTA Online

As mentioned before, players have the chance to earn triple cash and RP rewards for playing this adversary mode during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. If someone is unaware of how to start it, they simply have to follow these instructions:

Start GTA Online and go to the pause menu

Go to the Online section

section Click on Play Job > Rockstar Created

Go to the Adversary Mode

Click on Kill Quota

Once this is done, players will enter a map alongside others (at least sixteen players) to start the event. They will be presented with an option to pick a loadout that consists of a series of GTA Online weapons.

This game mode aims to kill the required number of enemies with each weapon and move on to another. Ultimately, they will obtain a melee weapon, and the first team to kill an enemy will win the round. But, the whole team must reach the last weapon to achieve victory.

Each loadout has different weapons (excluding a couple of common ones), so picking the best one will allow a team to reach the goal first. They will have these options while playing the Kill Quota mode in Grand Theft Auto Online:

RPG > Minigun > Special Carbine > Heavy Revolver > Sawed-Off Shotgun > Machete Railgun > Combat MG > Musket > Heavy Sniper > Pump Shotgun > Knuckle Duster Sweeper Shotgun > Compact Rifle > Mini SMG > Compact Launcher > Double Barreled Shotgun > Pool Cue RPG > Railgun > Heavy Shotgun > Advanced Rifle > AP Pistol > Knife

Various locations where the Kill Quota takes place in GTA Online

Rockstar Games offers several locations where players can participate in the Kill Quota Adversary Mode. While some of these locations can be found in Grand Theft Auto 5 (campaign), gamers can only access this event through the multiplayer mode. Below is a list of the maps that this event offers.

Kill Quota 1 - Legion Square, Downtown Los Santos

Legion Square, Downtown Los Santos Kill Quota 2 - La Fuente Blanca, Vinewood Hills, Los Santos County

La Fuente Blanca, Vinewood Hills, Los Santos County Kill Quota 3 - Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County

Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County Kill Quota 4 - Paleto Bay, Blaine County

Paleto Bay, Blaine County Kill Quota 5 - STD Contractors construction site, Alta, Vinewood.

STD Contractors construction site, Alta, Vinewood. Kill Quota 6 - University of San Andreas campus, Richman

University of San Andreas campus, Richman Kill Quota 7 - Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) Kill Quota Bunker - Bunker

Bunker Kill Quota Missile Base - Mount Chiliad Launch Facility

Mount Chiliad Launch Facility Kill Quota Diamond - The Diamond Casino & Resort

With Rockstar Games finally about to drop the GTA 6 trailer, the community is excited to check out what's about to come in the upcoming title.

