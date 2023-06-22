How to play GTA Online Project Overthrow missions for 1.5x bonuses this event week (June 22 to June 28)

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries received its first weekly event today, and one can earn 1.5X bonuses by playing Project Overthrow for the next seven days. It is a set of six missions that were introduced into the game with the release of the summer DLC last week. Charlie Reed is the one who helps players take on Merryweather Private Security in these action-packed quests.

One could wonder how to start playing them due to the sheer level of content available in the game in 2023. That being said, this article will share everything players must know to access Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

A step-by-step guide to starting GTA Online Project Overthrow missions for extra bonuses this week (June 22 to June 28)

Rockstar always boosts fresh content after releasing new DLCs. The latest GTA Online weekly udpate event is no exception, as it encourages you to participate in the story of San Andreas Mercenaries by giving extra bonuses. Throughout June 28, 2023, you can earn 1.5X cash and RP simply by playing the Project Overthrow missions, and no extra hustle is needed.

This makes it utmost necessary to know where to find these special missions as it requires some setup before anyone can even access them.

First, you will need to purchase a Mammoth Avenger, if you haven’t already. It is a famous tilt-rotor military aircraft with a capacity of 10 people. While the vehicle has always been reliable in Los Santos, the new DLC has made it even more important in its story. It will cost you around $3,450,000 - $6,237,500, and here’s how you can purchase it:

Open the in-game Internet Visit the Warstock Cache & Carry Choose “Mammoth Avenger” Buy It

Once purchased, you will need an Operations Terminal that can be installed on the Avengers for an additional $750,000 - $1,250,000. It will give you access to the Los Santos Angels setup between the rear-turret terminal and the jump seats. You can easily start Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online from this terminal.

Here are all of the six Project Overthrow missions in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, each of them giving 1.5x cash and RP this week:

Unconventional Warfare

On Parade

Shock & Awe

Breaking Ranks

Falling In

Reporting for Duty

While only Project Overthrow missions are giving extra rewards this week, you are free to try new LSA Operation missions as well:

LSA Operation – Whistleblower

LSA Operation – Direct Action

LSA Operation – Surgical Strike

If players want to try new content and earn extra money for doing so, this is the best time to help Charlie Reed in the Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online this week.

