How to play GTA Online Slasher for 3x bonuses this week? (October 12 to October 18)

A new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update kicked off earlier today, introducing fresh content and applying bonus rewards on in-game activities. Players can earn 3x bonuses by playing the Slasher Adversary Mode as part of this update through October 18, 2023. Essentially, it's a team deathmatch, but one team has only one player, while the other can have up to seven.

Nevertheless, it is quite an enjoyable multiplayer match and allows the community to interact with each other. Its rules are pretty straightforward, and even beginners can start grinding it. With that said, here's how to play GTA Online Slasher for 3x bonuses this week.

GTA Online guide: How to play Slasher for 3x bonuses this week (October 12 to 18, 2023)

The Slasher Adversary Mode can be started from the game's pause menu (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Follow the steps given below to play the Slasher Adversary Mode for 3x bonuses in this week's GTA Online Halloween 2023 update:

Step 1 - Go to the Online tab in the game's pause menu.

- Go to the Online tab in the game's pause menu. Step 2 - Click on Jobs.

- Click on Jobs. Step 3 - Select Play Job.

- Select Play Job. Step 4 - Choose Rockstar Created.

- Choose Rockstar Created. Step 6 - Go down to Adversary Mode and select a Slasher match option.

There are multiple Slasher Adversary Modes available in the game, and playing any of them will reward 3x cash and RP as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

This multiplayer match is played between the following two teams:

The Slasher

The Hunted

The Slasher team only has one member, whereas The Hunted can have a maximum of seven. That said, only the former is equipped with a shotgun and a machete at the beginning of the match. Their job is to take down all members of The Hunted, who must initially hide from The Slasher.

Players on both teams are equipped with a flashlight at all times since the match is played in near pitch-black darkness. While these flashlights help with navigation, they can also give away a player's position.

Interestingly, The Hunted also gets equipped with a shotgun after three minutes and can kill The Slasher to win the round. If this happens, the player who killed The Slasher takes the place for the next round. The team with the most points at the end of the match is declared the winner.

It must be noted that The Hunted can also kill The Slasher before the three-minute mark. However, that can be quite challenging since they won't be armed. Nevertheless, it is a fun Adversary Mode that should keep players engaged while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Along with bonus rewards on this Adversary Mode, Rockstar Games has also added the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event, the Albany Brigham car, and some new Halloween-themed masks with today's weekly update.

