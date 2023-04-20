How to play GTA Online Sumo Crush Deathmatch for 3x bonuses this week (April 20 to April 26)

Rockstar Games has raised the payout for several game modes and missions as part of the new event week in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. The Sumo Crush Deathmatch is one of them and will be handing out thrice the usual amount of in-game money and RP this entire week. This game mode is pretty similar to the Sumo Remix Adversary Mode. Thus, most players should be familiar with its intricacies.

While veterans are well-versed in the game, beginners might find it difficult to navigate through the many choices offered. To assist them, here's how they can start and play the Sumo Crush Deathmatch in GTA Online.

GTA Online guide: How to play the Sumo Crush Deathmatch

Job selection menu (Image via YouTube/GhillieMaster)

Here is a step-by-step guide that players can follow to start the Sumo Crush Deathmatch in GTA Online:

Step 1 - Open the "Pause menu"

- Open the "Pause menu" Step 2 - Go to "Online"

- Go to "Online" Step 3 - Select "Jobs"

- Select "Jobs" Step 4 - Select "Play Job"

- Select "Play Job" Step 5 - Select "Rockstar created"

- Select "Rockstar created" Step 6 - Select "Deathmatch"

- Select "Deathmatch" Step 7 - Scroll down to "Sumo Crush"

The Sumo Crush Deathmatch has a total of three variants, and each takes place on hovering platforms at the following unique locations in GTA Online:

Sumo Crush I - Pacific Ocean

- Pacific Ocean Sumo Crush II - Near Fort Zancudo

- Near Fort Zancudo Sumo Crush III - Near Redwood Lights Track/ Cypress Flats

Everything to know about the Sumo Crush Deathmatch

Players must avoid falling off the platform (Image via YouTube/GhillieMaster)

The Sumo Crush Deathmatch is a free-for-all game mode that can be played by up to 16 players. Unlike the Sumo Remix Adversary Mode, this match-type features only one round that lasts a total of 5 minutes.

Players can choose from various vehicle options like the Phantom Wedge, Cyclone, and more. Additionally, each vehicle's handbrakes will be disabled for the duration of the match. Thus, players will have to rely heavily on their driving skills and techniques to survive longer.

All platforms used in the Sumo Crush Deathmatch have unique designs and progressively get smaller at regular intervals. This continues to happen inside the 5-minute time limit until only one player is left on it. That lone survivor gets declared the winner of the match.

Given how the Sumo Crush Deathmatch consists of a single round, eliminated players are permanently removed and won't get a second chance. Hence, participants have to be very cautious of their position in the play area to avoid being pushed off.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

New Deathmatches

- Shake Up

- Top Marks



3x GTA$ & RP

- Lamar Contact Missions

- Shake Up DM

- Sumo Crash DM

- Top Marks DM



2x GTA$ & RP

- Short Trips

- RC Bandito Races



2x Weed Production Speed Boost



2x Supplies

- Biker Resupply Missions

The current GTA Online event week continues through April 26, 2023, and players who win the Sumo Crush Deathmatch during this time period will receive triple money and RP.

