How to play GTA Online Vespucci Job (Remix) adversary mode for 3x bonuses

The latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update has applied bonuses on some interesting in-game activities, one of which is the Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode. Through November 29, 2023, players can earn 3x cash and RP by participating in this multiplayer game mode. It is competitive yet one of the most fun Adversary Modes you can play in GTA Online.

Just like any other Adversary Mode, this can also be started from the Pause Menu Jobs list. However, those new to the game might be unaware of how this can be done.

Here's a guide on how to play the Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode for 3x bonuses this week.

The Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode can be started from the game's Pause Menu by following the steps given below:

Step 1 - Open the Pause Menu.

- Open the Pause Menu. Step 2 - Go to the tab labeled Online.

- Go to the tab labeled Online. Step 3 - Click on Jobs.

- Click on Jobs. Step 4 - Now click on Play Job.

- Now click on Play Job. Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created.

- Select Rockstar Created. Step 6 - Access Adversary Mode.

- Access Adversary Mode. Step 7 - Find and select a Vespucci Job (Remix) match from the playlist.

You can play any of the seven Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Modes present in the playlist. These multiplayer matches will reward 3x cash and RP as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

Basic rules of the Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode

The Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode is played between two teams, Runners and Interceptors. Rockstar Games has allowed only one participant in the former, whereas the latter can have up to three members.

Once the match starts, the Runner must collect all 15 checkpoints spread across the play area within five minutes. The Interceptors, on the other hand, will try to stop them from doing so.

If the Runner makes it through all checkpoints within the stipulated time, they will emerge victorious. However, failing to do so will result in the Interceptors being declared winners instead.

Additionally, all players must remain inside the play area. If anyone ventures outside, they have 15 seconds to get back inside, beyond which they will be eliminated automatically.

The GTA Online vehicles allotted to the Runner and the Interceptors are different in each Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode. In some matches, the Runner might also have a wanted level, which adds an extra level of challenge.

Besides this Adversary Mode, Rockstar has also applied bonuses on the Diamond Casino story missions, Armored Trucks, and more for this week. The GTA Online Podium Vehicle available through November 29, 2023, is the Ubermacht Rhinehart.

