How to unlock 6 bonus Dr. Dre tracks in GTA Online this week

GTA Online's new weekly update has been released by Rockstar Games. Along with extra rewards that can be obtained via certain missions and jobs, players will have access to a lot of exclusive content.

For instance, they will be able to unlock six iconic Dr. Dre tracks by completing a set of missions known as the Data Leaks, which were released as part of The Contract DLC back in December 2021. This how-to guide should help players unlock the music of one of the most popular rappers on Earth in GTA Online.

How to complete Data Leaks and unlock Dr. Dre's songs this week in GTA Online

In GTA Online's Data Leaks, you must collect three copies of the rapper's stolen phone from various locations in distinct scenarios. Doing this should unlock the six bonus tracks composed by Dr. Dre, as confirmed by Rockstar Games. It's worth noting that Data Leaks involves three segments.

Before the first one happens, Franklin and the player infiltrate the FIB building in GTA Online to trace Dr. Dre's cellphone location. This is when it is found that three copies of Dre's music have been made.

1) Nightlife Leak

In this mission strand, you need to enter a Nightclub owned by the Los Santos Triads, where Imani had found a signal tracing back to Dr. Dre's stolen phone. You will have to either use stealth or resort to full-on shooting action to get into the office. After that, you'll have to retrieve the stolen tape and return it to the Agency.

In the first video seen in this article, famous GTA Online content creator TGG advises players to take the hard way and kill the guards one by one. He makes this suggestion because using stealth in this mission can have the player encountering glitches. Moreover, getting rid of those guards reduces the time it can take to move on to the next part of this mission strand, The Marina.

Here, you need to get access to a docked boat after killing a few guards. Once you board the watercraft, the location of a cruise ship will appear in the GPS, indicating where you have to go next.

Finally, you need to drive up to The Diamond Casino & Resort and make your way through a bunch of armed foes and take the promoter's backpack and return it to the Agency.

2) High Society Leak

In the first part of the High Society Leak, you need to infiltrate the Pacific Bluffs County Club and get access to a terminal, which will provide the location of a certain limousine. You must retrieve its driver's wallet. The best way to do this is by killing the driver while he's in the vehicle and then getting the wallet.

After that, you need to go to a location where a lawyer is having a party. Kill the guards in the area, stun the lawyer using a stun gun, and deliver him to the Agency.

Subsequently, you need to enter a billionaire's party and trash it. As you do that, the billionaire will try to escape on a helicopter, and you'll have to shoot it down. Once you reach the crash site, you can retrieve a copy of the rapper's stolen phone and take it to the Agency.

3) South Central Leak

This is the final Data Leaks mission of Dr. Dre's Contract mission in GTA Online. In it, Franklin will ask you to meet Vernon in a certain location. After that, you need to interrupt a drug deal, take out the dealers, steal some meth equipment, and escape the Lost MC as well as cops. Once that's done, the things you acquired have to be delivered to a specific drop-off point.

Following the drug deal scenario in GTA Online, you need to head to south Los Santos with Vernon after finding a lead regarding Dr. Dre's stolen phone. Then, you have to defend the Families, escape the cops, reunite in a garage, and interrogate a Ballas O.G. named P. This individual will tell you that the Vagos have a copy of the stolen phone.

In the finale, you will go to the Davis Mega Mall with Vernon and P and follow the latter character to the Rancho Projects. Then, you have to take out the Vagos as well as steal and deliver a low-rider that contains Dr. Dre's music to the Agency.

After completing these Data Leaks missions in GTA Online, you should be able to unlock the iconic Dr. Dre tracks featuring legends like Eminem, Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes.

