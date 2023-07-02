How to unlock Fighting Freedom livery for Mobile Operations Center (MOC) in GTA Online Independence Day update?

The recent GTA Online weekly update, which is themed as the Independence Day Celebrations update, added a slew of new items to the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games is offering many Independence Day-themed souvenirs along with the Fighting Freedom livery for the Mobile Operations Center (MOC). These are limited-time additions and will only be available till July 5, 2023. But players can collect them now and keep them for later use.

However, many players are finding it difficult to unlock the Fighting Freedom livery for their Mobile Operations Centers. Rockstar Games also did not mention where to find it, making the process more difficult. To help the players, this article describes how to find the Fighting Freedom livery after the GTA Online Independence Day update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Where to find the Fighting Freedom livery for the Mobile Operations Center in GTA Online

The Fighting Freedom livery design (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Fighting Freedom livery is an automatic unlockable item in GTA Online. Rockstar Games is offering the modification to all players who log into the multiplayer game between June 29, 2023, to July 5, 2023, and own a Mobile Operations Center. However, since it is a vehicle mod and not a storable item in the inventory, players must purchase it to use in the future.

The GTA Online Mobile Operations Center can only be customized inside the Bunker vehicle workshop. Following are the steps to find the livery:

Access the Bunker vehicle workshop menu. Select Customize Mobile Operations Center. Select Customize Trailer. Select Liveries. Buy the Fighting Freedom livery.

Rockstar Games charges $200,000 for the livery and it will be permanently saved in your profile. Along with that, the game is also offering three more Independence Day-themed limited-time liveries. They are as follows:

Stars and Stripes - $100,000

The Stars and Stripes livery design (Image via Rockstar Games)

Eagle Claw - $135,000

The Eagle Claw livery design (Image via Rockstar Games)

Eagle Claw Flag - $170,000

The Eagle Claw Flag livery design (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you don't already have a Mobile Operations Center in the game, you can now get one at a reduced price. While the vehicle normally costs $1,225,000, Rockstar Games is offering it at a 50% discount this week.

The MOC was prone to a GTA Online money glitch a few days ago, but it has now become one of the best deals of the week. However, before buying, you must first own a Bunker business to store the vehicle.

The Independence Day-themed update became instantly popular among Grand Theft Auto Online players as it added several patriotic things. After the GTA 6 leaks, fans are also expecting similar events and rewards in the upcoming game.

