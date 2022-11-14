How useful is the Dinka Jester to GTA Online players in 2022?

The Dinka Jester is a popular sports car in GTA Online owned by many car enthusiasts, however, many casual players fail to realize just how useful this car is in GTA Online.

This is mainly because it does not have any weaponry or an armored coating that would protect it from bullets and missiles. But even in its vanilla form, skilled GTA Online players can use it in different scenarios. This article will analyze some of the situations in which the Dinka Jester can be used in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These are some of the ways players can use the Dinka Jester in GTA Online

It is an amazing getaway car

The Dinka Jester is one of the fastest tuner cars in the game that boasts a top speed of 118.75 mph, making it the perfect car to use when escaping dangerous situations.

Many contact missions and Heist missions in GTA Online require players to steal money or drug packages from a particular location and then evade enemies who are trying to stop them.

This is exactly where Dinka Jester comes in handy as its acceleration is so smooth and quick that most NPCs won't be able to keep up with it.

If players are tired of griefers constantly trying to kill them, they can use this car to avoid incoming bullets and missiles as it has really responsive handling and a high top speed that will irritate any griefer trying to attack them.

It is perfect for racing

Since the Dinka Jester is a tuner car, it is highly customizable for the majority of races that take place in GTA Online. Thus, it is a very effective car as it can easily adapt to the location where the race is taking place.

Moreover, it has an amazing top speed and lap time of 1:03.763, making it a perfect choice for anyone looking for the best vehicle they can get in the sports class.

Additionally, the Dinka Jester does not lose power when changing gears, giving this car a huge advantage when it comes to overtaking. Its durability and crash deformation are also very high, so if the player gets into a high-speed collision, it will not significantly affect the car's performance.

It has a highly customizable design

The design and aesthetic of the car are very important, especially for players who want to stand out in a session and showcase how comfortable they are driving such an awesome-looking sports car.

The Dinka Jester's design is largely inspired by the Toyota Supra Mark IV (A80), which is the reason behind its unique Japanese styling. Furthermore, the car has some of the best customization options that players can utilize to fix most of its flaws.

Even its base design is very aerodynamic, thanks to the open sections that let wind pass through, making this car more effective at achieving high speeds. The rear end is also very sloped, making it harder for players to get killed from behind. This makes its design both practical and mesmerizing at the same time.

All of these design qualities make the Dinka Jester not only a beautiful vehicle but also very useful to own. Players can get it for $28,000 from San Andreas Exports and Imports and for $240,000 from Legendary Motorsports.

Note: In-game top speed and lap time have been measured by content creator Broughy1322.

