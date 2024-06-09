"I wish I was in it for real": GTA 5's Ned Luke finally reacts to Red Dead Redemption 2

Ned Luke, the GTA 5 voice actor for Michael, has finally reacted to a Red Dead Redemption 2 montage. He shared his opinions about the game and its many elements like the characters, the story, and more. Most importantly, he revealed many interesting details about the game and his involvement with it that many fans may not be aware of. He had this to say about RDR2 and his minor role in it:

"I love this game. I wish I was in it for real instead of just...that little thing, you know."

So here's what you need to know about GTA 5's Ned Luke reacting to Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 5 actor Ned Luke reacts to RDR2

Gamology often makes videos about different people - experts, gamers, actors, and so on - reacting to different video games. The series is known as "Experts React" and it has featured many celebs over the years. Their latest video features Ned Luke, the beloved actor known for voicing Michael in GTA 5. He is seen reacting to a video compilation of gameplay footage and cutscenes from Red Dead Redemption 2.

As most fans already know, both titles were developed by Rockstar Games and are quite highly acclaimed, so it's interesting to know that Michael's actor was involved in both games. Ned Luke started by praising the game, referring to his 2018 post where he said it's the "most immersive game" he's ever played. He pointed out the contrast that Red Dead Redemption 2 has with GTA 5:

"GTA 5 is like insane, comedy, madness. Red Dead is like watching a Clint Eastwood movie, right? It's like Unforgiven, or (The) Outlaw Josey Wales, or something like that where you just go 'God dang, this is good, so good'."

Ned then revealed that he was in Red Dead Redemption 2 at one point. He voiced a moonshiner that Arthur can help out in the game, and although Rockstar took out the voice, they still added his name to the credits for that role. He then praises the Dead Eye system in RDR2 and compares it to Michael's special ability in Grand Theft Auto 5, which is very similar to Dead Eye and Max Payne's bullet-time:

"I don't know which one's better, the Dead Eye, or the slow time that Michael had on GTA 5. It might be Dead Eye because you're basically using inferior weapons."

Ned Luke, in a hilarious moment, jokingly said that he wanted Rockstar to hire him instead of Roger Clark for the lead role of Arthur Morgan in RDR2:

"Fire Roger and hire Ned instead, 'cause I could've done it too...Of course that wasn't going to happen 'cause Roger was killing it."

Ned said this in an Arthur Morgan voice, coughing as Morgan did late in his Tuberculosis. He then revealed that he did a motion capture role for RDR2, and he even found the NPC whose role he played in Gamology's gameplay footage. This is because, when doing the mocap role, Ned sat as Michael does in Grand Theft Auto 5, hunched forward.

Ned also said that if he did play a character in RDR2, it would've most likely been Dutch, but added that Benjamin Byron Davis did a great job as Dutch. He then commented on several gameplay moments, such as Arthur shooting some NPCs and even Micah, and he revealed that he ended the game on a High Honor playthrough.

Throughout the video, Ned Luke said the word "horse" a total of nine times, as Gamology kept count. He mentioned multiple times that he would like to play a Western role simply because of the horseriding, as he's trained to ride horses for several years.

